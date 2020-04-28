The country, in return, has received countless benefits from their presence here. Dreamers, as DACA recipients are called, have contributed to every aspect of American society—education, research, business, charitable works. And, as The Washington Post has pointed out, an estimated 29,000 DACA recipients are health-care practitioners fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Their importance to society is reflected in the amicus briefs filed with the Court from every segment and region of the nation, pleading for continuance of the policy.

The effect that revoking DACA will have upon its recipients is not some figment of the imaginations of bleeding-heart liberals, but involves one of the crucial issues in the cases—the reliance by hundreds of thousands of young people on the promises made, the assurances given, and the personal details disclosed that placed them in jeopardy. Although significant numbers are unlikely to be deported if revocation is upheld, that sword of Damocles will hang over all of them, their status in limbo and the benefits once gained now denied.

In the background of this litigation is the question: Why would the current administration want to destroy the lives of close to a million people—and their families and all who need them—who have done nothing wrong, who have contributed so much, and who are necessary to the country’s future prosperity? If the purpose is deterrence, no future children are eligible to participate in DACA, and wasn’t tearing children from the arms of their parents and placing them in cages deterrence enough? Confidence in the justness of law is at stake here.

The Supreme Court has the opportunity in these cases to prove to the country that despite all the hardships that surround us, humanity is not dead, cruelty does not rule the day, and compassion and empathy have not passed from the lexicon.

This story is part of the project “The Battle for the Constitution,” in partnership with the National Constitution Center.

