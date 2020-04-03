The essay appeared on the eve of April 1, and Vermeule might be having us on. He sometimes aspires to puckishness: Witness a late-February tweet that displayed an advertisement for a conference of anti-Trump conservatives with the comment, “The very first group for the camps.” The sportive conceit here is that these “RINO” conservatives (Republican in Name Only), just like hard-core Trumpists, would one day be shipped off to detention by rampaging liberal commissars. Similarly, his positions in “Beyond Originalism” are sufficiently outrageous that charitably imagining the essay as self-parody is easy.

By contrast, I suspect that Vermeule, with admirable honesty, really is explaining the beliefs that he and others on the right have quietly held for many years. His view of the presidency, for example, echoes some parts of Attorney General Bill Barr’s authoritarian manifesto, delivered in November to an adoring federalist gathering. Let’s examine what Vermeule proposes; it may be our future.

I will try to give a fair summary of his complex argument:

Originalism, Vermeule writes, has since the 1980s, come to dominate conservative legal discourse. The idea behind it was that judges can, by research, determine the “original intent,” of a constitutional provision, and then apply that and only that to present-day cases. The motive behind it, as Vermeule notes, was to fashion an argument that could oppose and eventually reverse Warren and Burger Court precedents that expanded sexual freedoms and limited the power of majorities to enforce morals and hierarchies.

In 2020, the Trump administration has brought the Supreme Court and lower courts under firm conservative control. As a result, originalism commands widespread allegiance among bench and bar; even many liberals have learned to play the game.

Now Vermeule, like Joe Pesci in My Cousin Vinny, asks scornfully: You were serious about that? He wants originalism out; what should replace it is “common-good constitutionalism … based on the principles that government helps direct persons, associations, and society generally toward the common good, and that strong rule in the interest of attaining the common good is entirely legitimate.”

This philosophy is “not enslaved to the original meaning of the Constitution” (unlike “originalism”) but is also “liberated from the left-liberals’ overarching sacramental narrative, the relentless expansion of individualistic autonomy.”

The state will coerce individuals, to be sure, but for their own good: “Subjects will come to thank the ruler whose legal strictures … encourage subjects to form more authentic desires.” The ruler will achieve this through “a powerful presidency ruling over a powerful bureaucracy.”

In the new commonwealth, judges and other officials will enforce:

respect for the authority of rule and of rulers; respect for the hierarchies needed for society to function; solidarity within and among families, social groups, and workers’ unions, trade associations, and professions; appropriate subsidiarity, or respect for the legitimate roles of public bodies and associations at all levels of government and society; and a candid willingness to “legislate morality.”

Reader, you, like me, may wonder how this relates to the actual, you know, Constitution. We can read that document’s “sweeping generalities and famous ambiguities” as embodying natural law and morality. But, really, we need not fuss with textual trivialities all that much. “Thinking that the common good and its corollary principles have to be grounded in specific texts is a mistake.”