To send health-care workers into hospitals with too few masks is a betrayal akin to sending soldiers and marines into battle without up-armored Humvees. We tend not to think sympathetically about people whose jobs merely indicate that they have won some kind of meritocratic olympiad, and gotten the job that everyone else would love to have. But soldiers are stewards of the public trust, and that makes the public the stewards of their well-being. Any profession that can transform suddenly into vital infrastructure for the continuity of American society should be treated as such from its members’ induction. To underequip soldiers is an abomination. To underequip doctors is a supply-chain problem, a failure of hospitals to order enough masks—unless doctors are like soldiers, in which case they should be treated that way from the start.

Such a system is less foreign to the professions than you might think, and it does not require that the state take over medicine. When lawyers are admitted to practice, they become “officers of the court,” a genteel-sounding phrase that embeds certain obligations. If a court needs a lawyer to represent someone, it can (again, with some limitations) simply appoint one of its lawyers to do so. Courts rarely appoint unwilling lawyers—who would want a reluctant lawyer, anyway?—but the power of the court exists nonetheless, and a lawyer who flatly refused might not be practicing before that court for long. The possibility of being called up is, along with some amount of pro bono practice, part of belonging to a profession in which the public has deposited its trust.

(Right now there are tens, perhaps hundreds, of thousands of inmates who could plausibly claim that their cells are like staterooms on virus-stricken cruise ships, and that the prisons should release them until their confinement is safe. Perhaps state bars should draft their members, so each of these prisoners—and not only the rich and well connected—can make a case. If every lawyer in America represented one or two inmates, the job would be done.)

Of course, some lawyers became lawyers not to represent the poor or defenseless but to make a lot of money. Some doctors became doctors for the same reason. They have their reward. The good news is that medical schools have no trouble filling their classes, and if the thought of serving in an emergency deters a few greedy bastards from applying, others will replace them. Medicine will remain respectable not only for the material security of its members, but also for the integrity and possible self-sacrifice inherent in the job. Doctors and nurses didn’t sign up for this. The ones you want treating you are the ones who would sign up for it if they had the chance.