The council quickly acted to modify core legal protections for defendants. “Certain inmates normally have the right to be released if a hearing isn’t held within 10 days. That will be extended to 30 days,” the Los Angeles Times explained. “Defendants charged with a felony normally must be taken before a judge in 48 hours. The new deadline is seven court days.” Consider a poor person arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. Normally he would be arraigned and receive a public defender within 48 hours of arrest. Now he could sit in jail for a week without an attorney before getting the opportunity to tell his side of things to a judge.

Conor Friedersdorf: Can’t we at least give prisoners soap?

Lawyers and civil-liberties advocates are scrambling to understand the new rules, their implications, and how to respond. Advocates for defendants fear that today’s compromises are too one-sided. “If we’re going to go down this road of denying people their speedy trial rights, then we should talk about releasing them on no-cash bail or some other form of release, such as electronic monitoring,” Alameda County Public Defender Brendon Woods declared in a public statement. “The right to a speedy and public trial is the bedrock of the U.S. Constitution and is one of the founding principles of this country. Losing that … should alarm every single person in California.”

The delay of jury trials appears far more warranted than the new timelines for pretrial defendants. With trials suspended and arrests down most everywhere as the state is on lockdown, presumably more judges can dedicate themselves to conducting speedy arraignments and preliminary hearings––and they should, given that thinning out jails and avoiding needless detentions are urgent public-health priorities expected to save some lives. People arrested for reasons that aren’t legally valid or without sufficient evidence to back up a charge may now languish far longer than before, during a particularly dangerous time to be in jail.

“The way we currently cage people is such that they cannot comply with what everyone agrees are critical public-health guidelines,” Kathleen Guneratne of the American Civil Liberties Union told me. “In our view, the judicial council should have sped up the process and made sure that more people got to court sooner, not later, because right now, this is literally life or death for people in jails. If the building is on fire, you don’t narrow the funnel so that fewer people can get out alive. You open more doors.” Indeed, there are already news reports of COVID-19 among prisoners in some facilities.

Of course, all states must ultimately conform with the Sixth Amendment to the Constitution, which states, in part, “In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial.” The U.S. Supreme Court may ultimately decide what that means during this pandemic. Throughout, officials at every level of government should always bear in mind that until being convicted by a jury of their peers, Americans are owed a presumption of innocence.