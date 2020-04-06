That decision, I realized, embodies the Olympic feeling. The Olympics would hardly be a celebration if some athletes had to endanger themselves to train. The competitions wouldn’t feel joyful if we competed in empty stadiums. In Rio in 2016, the crowd was so alive that the race was like a performance. Without spectators, a race is just a time trial.

Professional athletes are familiar with embracing the unknown: We live every day aware that an unexpected injury or even something as simple as bad weather on race day can derail months of carefully laid plans. I have been trying to cope with this pandemic as another unknown, albeit one that is still unfolding. I take comfort in knowing that people all over the world are also trying their best to deal with this crisis one day at a time, and I’m acutely aware that the coronavirus has caused far more devastating disruptions to people’s lives than it has mine.

I feel grateful to have a safe and stable situation in Greece, where I’ve been since February, with a wonderful coach and teammates, my quarantine buddies. I initially came here to do a one-month intensive training camp to “peak” my fitness before an April competition. As a big race draws near, long-distance runners ramp up the intensity of our training by adding speed work and race simulations to the mix, until we’re exerting ourselves at a level that would be unsustainable for long periods of time. After a “peak,” we take a break and then slowly build up again over months. Picture the training like a pencil: Most of the time it is strong but dull, and occasionally it is sharpened to a powerful but delicate point.

As the pandemic evolved and my April race got delayed and then canceled, my coach and I adjusted my training timeline for an event later in May. But then, every race through the entire spring got canceled, and the IOC announced the Games’ yearlong postponement. Building up to an athletic peak takes willpower and grit, and for the timeline to suddenly extend by an entire year has taken a mental toll. Thousands of athletes are coping with the same bewildering adjustment.

Unlike athletes in other sports, I am able to continue training—although differently. Now, rather than building my fitness to a peak, my coach has restructured my training to focus on agility drills and shorter “base building” workouts and lots of strength and core exercises that I can do in my apartment. (I’ve shared some of these drills on Instagram, because they can be done inside by virtually anyone.) I have a government-issued permission slip to leave my house, which I bring with me on my runs in case I’m stopped by the police. I tuck the paperwork into my running hat and so far, it has withstood its daily sweat baths.