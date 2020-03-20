History is full of presidential ailments—from Abraham Lincoln’s debilitating depression to Franklin D. Roosevelt’s paralyzing polio. Dwight Eisenhower had a heart attack and a stroke while in office. John F. Kennedy was plagued by a number of conditions, including Addison’s disease, hypothyroidism, and severe back pain, none of which was publicly disclosed during his lifetime. Woodrow Wilson had a stroke so severe that his wife took over many of his routine duties. His successor, Warren Harding, had congestive heart failure and died of a heart attack two years into his presidency.

The length to which presidents have gone to hide their medical problems is captured by Grover Cleveland’s disappearance during the summer of 1893. As the United States slipped into what was then the worst economic crisis in its history, Cleveland decided to take a fishing trip.

Several months earlier, the president had noticed a small bump on the roof of the left side of his mouth—his “cigar chewing side.” After it had grown in size and roughness, his intrigue turned to concern. According to Matthew Algeo, the author of The President Is a Sick Man, the White House physician delivered an unambiguous assessment: “It’s a bad-looking tenant, and I would have it removed immediately.”

Derek Thompson: Why do such elderly people run America?

But Cleveland, who had just started his second term, worried that if he was officially diagnosed with cancer, the news would rattle the country’s teetering financial markets and further depress its flagging confidence. So he hatched a plan.

Under the guise of a fishing expedition, the president boarded a friend’s yacht and set sail for his summer home in Cape Cod. Once aboard, a team of six surgeons used ether and nitrous oxide to anesthetize the president, and in less than two hours they removed the tumor, five teeth, and part of his jaw—without making a single external incision, and leaving his signature mustache intact. Everyone involved was sworn to secrecy, and within weeks Cleveland was speaking publicly.

(It’s hard to imagine a president pulling off such a covert operation today. Despite his penchant for golf, Trump probably couldn’t get away for a week straight of Mar-a-Lago tee times during the coronavirus pandemic.)

All told, nearly half of U.S. presidents have suffered serious illnesses or injuries during their terms; eight have died in office.

Calls for presidential candidates to release their medical records presumably stem from a desire to understand whether an individual is likely to survive his or her term and meet the demands of what is perhaps the world’s most stressful job. But complete disclosure doesn’t tell us as much as we might think. Even with perfect information, doctors have a hard time prognosticating—especially, as they say, about the future.