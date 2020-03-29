But the worst-case projections did not come to pass. People generally did not lose their mind. Few called for surrender, and only a handful criticized the government. Social solidarity was not shredded—it was enhanced. During the months of the bombings, war production actually increased.

Government censors found that morale was actually highest in the most badly hit places. When you read through diaries and letters from during the Blitz, you do come across some passages that describe raw terror—but mostly they are filled with descriptions of surreal circumstances, rendered in a quotidian, unemotional, and matter-of-fact tone.

People felt they were achieving moral victory merely by staying alive. “Finding we can take it is a great relief to most of us,” one woman wrote. “I think that each one of us was secretly afraid that he wouldn’t be able to, that he would rush shrieking to shelter, that his nerve would give, that he would in some way collapse, so that this has been a pleasant surprise.” A man wrote, “I would not be anywhere in the world but here, for a fortune.”

Britain during the Blitz has gone down in history as the exemplar of national resilience—a role model for any nation going through a hard and stressful time, whether a war, terror attack, or pandemic. How did the British do it? What can we learn? What exactly are national resilience and social solidarity made of, and how are they built?

One popular cinematic explanation for British resilience is that they had Winston Churchill, who gave rousing speeches that unified the nation. But Churchill’s buoying effect may have been limited. Larson reports that Churchill’s now-famous “We shall fight them on the beaches” speech was not treated as a major news event at the time. When public-opinion experts conducted a survey after one of Churchill’s radio addresses, they found that as many people were dispirited by it as were encouraged. (Nor can we attribute British pluck to those iconic Keep calm and carry on posters—because while millions were printed, they were not distributed during the war, according to the historian Anton Rippon.)

So if it wasn’t Churchill’s soaring rhetoric that bolstered Britain’s national spirit under siege, then what was it?

If you want to list the factors that contributed to the country’s indomitable resilience, start with a sense of agency. Brits needed to feel that they were not helpless or passive, that the nation was taking positive action every second of every day. Churchill set a frenetic pace for his whole government, showering his aides with “Action This Day” memos. Londoners could look up and see Royal Air Force (RAF) pilots fighting on their behalf against German planes. Rooftop artillery units fired anti-aircraft guns throughout the nighttime raids. These guns had almost no chance of actually bringing down an enemy plane, but citizens wanted to see the folks on their side doing something, so the guns blazed.