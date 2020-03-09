Read: Nat Turner’s insurrection

I suppose you could call it luck. The political doldrums during which the book arrived certainly eased its passage. But the creation of Sophie’s Choice was nevertheless an act of stunning audacity from a novelist who’d been down this road before: A dozen years earlier, my father had published The Confessions of Nat Turner, told from the point of view of the African American preacher who led a four-day slave rebellion. With the possible exception of Harriet Beecher Stowe, my father was the first novelist in modern history to be accused of cultural appropriation. That experience, and what he made of it, reflects complicated truths about mid-century American culture, and maybe offers some guidance for our own contentious times.

Sixty years ago, William Styron began writing a story that had long been on his mind. Like many white Americans who grew up in the Jim Crow South, my father remembered with profound discomfort both the rank cruelty and the utter strangeness of that apartheid system. On a football trip in elementary school, he came upon a roadside plaque marking the site of a violent slave rebellion that had killed at least 55 people. The cataclysmic episode had occurred near his home in the Virginia Tidewater region, but he had been told almost nothing about it. After college, my father moved north to pursue a writing career, but he knew that someday he’d return, creatively, to the scene of the crime, and to its leader, Nathanial “Nat” Turner.

Styron was a wildly ambitious writer. It was no accident that he decided to take on the Nat Turner story at the most caustic moment in American race relations since the Civil War. The South my father fled was, by the early ’60s, well beyond the powder-keg stage of conflict; several years earlier, the Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board of Education decision had unleashed a segregationist offensive across the region. Black citizens were mobilizing—with bus boycotts and lunch-counter sit-ins and enrollment in schools where they were still entirely unwelcome. But, guided by Martin Luther King Jr., the movement remained committed to nonviolence, interracial diplomacy, and cross-cultural understanding. “Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend,” King averred.

My father, gimlet-eyed but hopeful, wrote the early sections of The Confessions of Nat Turner during this period. In the fall of 1961, he and my mother invited James Baldwin to live in their guest cottage in Connecticut. Jimmy was short on cash and working to finish both a novel, Another Country, and a nonfiction essay that would become The Fire Next Time. After their labors, the two men would stay up late talking about literature and politics and the world beyond the New England woods. My father was working through ideas, struggling with the decision to fictively enter into Turner’s mind. Not only did Jimmy approve of the approach, but, as my father would write years later, “it was his encouragement—so strong that it was as if he was daring me not to—that caused me finally to impersonate a black man.” The only extant record my father had to work with was the original jailhouse “Confessions,” a slim volume of Turner’s words transcribed at the time by a local white lawyer. In it, the rebel comes off as a madman, vainglorious and delusional. My father sought to humanize him, fashioning a protagonist who was righteous but also beset by contradictions. Some of the character’s attributes—intellect, courage, authority—aligned with the legend that had made Turner into a folk hero. Other inventions—a brief homoerotic experience, his passion for the young white woman who was his only murder victim—were quite a bit more provocative. They were also, by my father’s lights, justifiable; in a realistic portrait, the unexpected and the inevitable are often two sides of the same coin.