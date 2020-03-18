At least part of the reason for the delegates’ silence on the cognitive decline of senior decision making is that their society was far younger than ours. Since the early 1800s, the average American life expectancy has increased by a remarkable 40 years, from around 35 to a mean of 78. The Philadelphia delegates’ own average age was 42. Given their classical educations, the delegates likely recalled and approved of Plutarch’s admonition to welcome the elderly into public life; Benjamin Franklin was an object lesson for them in this regard. At the age of 81 he was the oldest delegate—and apparently still pretty sharp.

But today, aging brains are all over the nation’s capital, and their infirmities have a big impact on national affairs. The problem isn’t limited to the presidency, of course; members of Congress are obviously subject to the slings and arrows of aging. But Congress consists of hundreds of people, and its decisions tend to be more deliberative and—even in this age of hyperpartisanship—collegial, at least within the party caucuses. The Supreme Court is a special case. It has only nine members, not hundreds; unlike both Congress and the president, its members effectively sit for life, if they wish, without regard to the electorate; and its decisions are often controversial ones on matters of great import, and cannot be easily changed by either higher courts or the usual political processes. In fact, the Supreme Court’s history is rife with episodes of judges incapacitated by age and other maladies who continued to sit and vote. Even so, the presidency is the spot of the greatest—one might say the most acute, as opposed to chronic—danger. The president is a single individual, the single preeminent voice in American foreign policy and American media, the individual with a finger on the nuclear button. Presidential decisions, moreover, are the ones most likely to be urgent ones in the face of potential crises.

Since we’ve been willing to restrict the public’s freedom to elect immature leaders, we should be equally willing to bar them from the presidency when sufficient ills of advancing age compromise their judgment. Modern neuroscience dates almost entirely from the period after the Founders’ time, and what we know about the science of the aging brain should serve as an incentive to establish age-based limitations on public, and particularly presidential, service.

This modern science tells us that the human brain is the most complex form of organic matter in the known universe. It consists of nearly 100 billion intricately interconnected neurons and reaches its apogee in the third decade of life. Thereafter, according to both common observation and varying scientific assessments, its intellectual functionality declines. Age-associated wasting structural changes can be quantified by a number of methodologies, including autopsy data that goes back at least to the 19th century. More recently, a variety of volumetric radiographic studies, particularly functional and volumetric MRI appraisal, have confirmed this earlier autopsy data.