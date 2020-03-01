Immediately, my chest constricted and my pulse began racing. I’d been strangely riveted by all of the news coverage. Ebola seemed so far away and unlikely to affect me, so I felt safe reading about the outbreak, despite the very real havoc it was wreaking overseas. Now I tried to remember what I had read. I thought that Ebola was transmitted through bodily fluids such as saliva. And if this doctor had come into the bar the previous evening, I had almost certainly picked up his saliva-rimmed glass. I had heard that Ebola had a high mortality rate and that the death was grisly and painful: Didn’t some dying patients bleed from their eyeballs?

I tried to hold it together as my boss told me she had been in contact with the city health department and that everything was “probably” fine. She also said reporters were beginning to swarm the Gutter, so it was closing down—mostly because of the reporters, but also in case of “anything.” Then she said there was a chance that the staff working that night would need to be quarantined.

I had a million questions, but my boss didn’t know more than that.

After I hung up, I tried to make sense of the data points: Everything was “probably fine.” Yet reporters were swarming the Gutter, the bar was closed, and quarantine was possible? Things didn’t add up, leaving me to consider the possibility that my boss was downplaying the risk so that I—a notorious hypochondriac—wouldn’t have a panic attack.

I was already at work at my second job, tending bar at Barcade, in Manhattan, so when I hung up, I froze in the entryway. My potential infection didn’t affect only me. I made a mental list of all the things I’d touched in the past half hour: the pint glasses, the dollar bills, the credit-card slips, the pens, the lemons and limes … I went to the hand sink, squirted gobs of pink soap onto my palms, and scrubbed for dear life, feeling dirty and guilty. Then I grabbed my coat and hissed something garbled into my co-worker’s ear: Ebola, Gutter, I have to go now. I could hear the drama and absurdity reverberating through my words. An almost comically stricken look crossed his face.

Read: Vaccines alone won’t beat ebola

Back on the street, I wasn’t sure if I should take the subway home—wouldn’t that mean exposing dozens of straphangers to my putative Ebola? I called my boyfriend to get his opinion, dumping the whole story on him as my eyes welled with tears of confusion. After a long pause, he suggested that I walk the seven blocks to his office so we could figure out the situation together.

Walking across town in the rain, my thoughts shifted from the possibility of infecting others to the prospect of my own imminent death, which seemed too massive and stupid to grasp. Grandiose reflections flitted through my brain. I had wasted so much time. I should have traveled more, petted more dogs. I felt pissed off at the universe for letting me die at 34. Then I tried to find comfort in the fact that it was too preposterous to think I could be the first resident of Brooklyn to contract Ebola. After all, I’m not an early adopter of anything; my iPhone is always years out of date.