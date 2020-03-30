Foer: But you work at one of America’s greatest, best-resourced hospitals …

Horn: I have to say I’m worried about our safety in our hospitals, in our community hospitals, which didn’t start getting ready for this as early as we did, and may not have as comprehensive a plan, nor the faculties to get it done.

You know, my dad is an anesthesiologist in Virginia, in a community hospital. My father called me, a primary-care doctor, to ask me to help get him our best anesthesia protocols for putting breathing tubes in patients, and how to do that safely. And I was able to, and it was marvelous to see what our anesthesiologists at Mass General had put together, but it was concerning to me that he needed to call me, a primary-care doctor, to try to get that help. That was an alarm for me.

Foer: That’s pretty troubling … I hadn’t considered that with a proliferation of ventilators, we’ll need people who know how to operate them.

Horn: Well, and what I expect we’ll see out of this is, a bunch of online rapid-training curricula will spring up. And I also think we’ll see major advances in remote intensive-care monitoring, which is something that exists in the country, but not in a large capacity. But it’s a very compelling idea, right? You can take a machine, and a reading that can be heavily surveilled with all kinds of vital signs monitoring, and video and communications technologies, and manage the machine from a remote location and on a large scale. Putting a breathing tube in a patient is a different question.

Foer: What’s the biggest difference between the have and have-not hospitals?

Horn: I think health care runs on a fairly slim margin, generally. Something on a 3 to 5 percent margin. And so, even though hospitals knew this was coming, it would be difficult for many hospitals to have a large outlay of capital to start stockpiling supplies, like $50,000 ventilators, in advance. And indeed, we’ve seen stories that early on, as word of ventilator shortages [was] blooming, we didn’t see a rapid uptake in ventilator ordering across the country. It’s not like many hospitals have this large cash reserve sitting around to make rapid investments.

Foer: If there was one thing that MGH was able to do in advance that you wish the rest of the country could have done, what is it?

Horn: One of the things we’ve been very fortunate to do is to adopt a mask-all-day policy for our health-care workers. When we walk in the hospital door now, there’s a security line set up with Cal Stat, which is our Purell. And then, we’ve laid out surgical masks on a table that you pick up. And you’re expected to wear the mask when you’re in a clinical setting. One mask, all day. Unless the mask gets soiled or damaged, in which case you change it. We’ve seen that in countries that have really protected their health-care workers, that was a successful strategy. I understand that there are profound mask shortages, and it’s a real travesty, and a real failure of leadership in our country, that not every hospital system will be able to implement a mask-all-day policy, like we have.