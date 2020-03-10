Read: A linguist’s case against socialism

These fantasists refuse to accept the future that has already arrived. They ignore the fact that a mid-February NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll found that 50 percent of the Democratic Party faithful had a favorable impression of socialism (compared with a 40 percent favorable rating for capitalism), and that a Gallup poll conducted around the same time found that 76 percent of Democratic voters would willingly cast a ballot for a socialist. That’s not the same as saying that the nominee must be Sanders or someone else on the left, but it does suggest that a good many Democratic voters, and potential Democratic voters, are unlikely to be motivated by a fall Democratic campaign that takes its messaging cues from a Cold War playbook. Exit polls from Super Tuesday confirmed that favorable views of socialism across all regions. Sixty percent of Maine Democratic votes had a favorable view of socialism, as did 56 percent of Democratic voters in Texas, 52 percent in California, 50 percent in North Carolina, and 47 percent in Tennessee.

Between Trump’s inevitable ranting and raving about what he wants Americans to see as a red menace and the sincere embrace of socialism by a sizable chunk of the left, Democrats will have no choice but to speak in savvy, nuanced ways about an ideology that has guided the affairs of many of this country’s closest allies, and that once held sway in city halls across the United States—including that of Milwaukee, where this summer’s Democratic National Convention will be held.

The best line of defense is to go on the offense. Democrats don’t have to fight for socialism. But they will have to get good at fighting for the programs that Trump and other Republicans will gleefully label as socialist—health-care reforms even if they are short of Medicare for All, climate-crisis responses even if they are short of a Green New Deal. Sanders, who aligned himself with the American socialist vision of Eugene V. Debs and A. Philip Randolph in the early 1960s, figured out a long time ago that it is possible to win statewide races—in the formerly Republican bastion of Vermont—as a democratic socialist who talks about Norway and Denmark and the social-democratic underpinnings of beloved programs such as Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. But what about Democrats who until now have scrupulously avoided discussing leftwing politics?

For counsel, Democrats should turn to Harry Truman, who in the midst of Joseph McCarthy’s Red Scare rejected Republican talk of “creeping socialism” as what it was: political spin designed to get Americans to vote against their own best interest. He told a crowd in Syracuse, New York, in 1952:

Socialism is a scare word they have hurled at every advance the people have made in the last 20 years. Socialism is what they called public power. Socialism is what they called Social Security. Socialism is what they called farm price supports. Socialism is what they called bank-deposit insurance. Socialism is what they called the growth of free and independent labor organizations. Socialism is their name for almost anything that helps all the people.