CHECK YOUR OWN BIASES. Our brains repeat patterns in order to make decisions more quickly, and they selectively seek out information that confirms what we already believe. These mental shortcuts don’t always lead to accurate conclusions. We all have beliefs we hold dear, and we tend to trust others who share those beliefs—which means that we often find ourselves caught in echo chambers or filter bubbles.

Get out of your information comfort zone. If you watch Fox News all day, try a few minutes of CNN, and vice versa. It’s important to know the facts first, but also to understand how those around you get their information.

ASK YOURSELF IF YOU’RE BEING CONSTRUCTIVE. Before you share something, ask yourself if doing so is constructive for everyone who might see or hear it. Even if you intend to share something with only your immediate friends or family, they might share it as well, and their followers might share it too. Before you share a Facebook status or send a tweet, picture yourself standing at your local PTA, church, or community meeting. Is what you’re about to share constructive for those folks, or will it make the situation worse?

BE EMPHATIC, BUT ALSO EMPATHETIC. If you’ve followed the steps above, you know the facts. And you’re right to be emphatic about those facts, but that’s not always enough. To quote the late social psychologist Leon Festinger, when you present someone who has a strong conviction with evidence that he’s wrong, “The individual will frequently emerge, not only unshaken, but even more convinced of the truth of his beliefs than ever before.” In other words, your goal shouldn’t be to be right, but to be helpful. Allow the people around you to discover the facts for themselves, even if—and especially when—they have your guidance.

REMEMBER THAT ANXIETY IS NATURAL, BUT IT’S ALSO VIRAL. Anxiety compounds. As the public-health expert Judson Brewer recently wrote in the Harvard Business Review, “[W]hen anxiety is spread by social contagion—defined as the spread of affect from one person to another—it can lead to something even more problematic: panic.”

Read: All the president’s lies about the coronavirus

When we conduct fire drills, the guidance is to remain calm and file out of the building in an orderly fashion. We are trained to make sure that our response doesn’t worsen the situation. The same applies to navigating the online information space and personal communications—especially during a crisis. Your tone matters. And screaming into the void online or at someone in particular isn’t likely to make things better.

Be patient, kind, deliberate, and fact-based. More people will listen.

We’re in this together. It’s our civic duty to ensure we’re all making the smartest decisions and not allowing rumors or conspiracy theories to take seed. We all have a role to play. You don’t have to become an epidemiology expert—the medical professionals and journalists will do their jobs. You do have to make an effort to not spread rumors or falsehoods, or anything else that could make a public-health response harder for those around you.

Lives depend on it.

We want to hear what you think about this article. Submit a letter to the editor or write to letters@theatlantic.com.

Andy Carvin is a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab and led NPR’s journalism innovation efforts from 2006 to 2013. is a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab and led NPR’s journalism innovation efforts from 2006 to 2013.