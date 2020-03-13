Brian Baird, a U.S. representative from Washington State, caught in the chaos on Capitol Hill that morning, had the same revelation. And when I wrote a column pointing out that we had no plan in place to get Congress up and running quickly in a genuine emergency, he contacted me. Together, we began a long and ultimately futile effort to create robust continuity plans for all three branches of government, and for our elections, to fit the 21st century. That meant looking not just at the possibility of devastating terrorist actions, but also at the challenges of natural events like hurricanes, earthquakes, or pandemics. The anthrax scare that hit Capitol Hill soon after 9/11 underscored the dangers of that last threat.

Baird worked in the House, and our ally John Cornyn worked in the Senate. Together with Tom Mann, of the Brookings Institution, and my colleague at the American Enterprise Institute, John Fortier, I helped create a Continuity of Government Commission. That commission was co-chaired by former White House Counsel Lloyd Cutler and former Senator Alan Simpson, who had encouraged its creation.

Our commission issued three reports—on the continuity of Congress, the presidency, and the Supreme Court—and we wrote articles on ensuring the continuity of elections. We had hearings in both houses of Congress, and the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution reported out a constitutional amendment to create temporary, emergency appointments to the House and Senate in the event of a catastrophe that dropped either house below a quorum of half its members; for the Senate, in particular, that included mass incapacitations. That amendment, notably, was sponsored by both Republican John Cornyn and Democrat Russ Feingold, but it went nowhere.

Nor did any of our other recommendations. House Speaker Dennis Hastert took little interest in the subject. He also had to deal with staunch and irrational opposition to any action from two powerful chairs, Jim Sensenbrenner of the Judiciary Committee and David Dreier of the Rules Committee. Dreier objected that no House member had ever served without first being elected. But if the House could not muster a quorum, inaction might mean that there would be no House at all, or else produce a House filled in slapdash fashion, with sham elections held on little notice, that would in no way be representative of the voters’ desires. Under pressure, the House did designate Fort McNair as an alternative site where it could convene, but did nothing else of consequence. The Senate did nothing at all.

To be fair, the largest reason for inaction was that few members of Congress wanted to grapple with an issue that involved their own possible deaths—the same reason that many smart, educated people do not write wills. And superstition plays a role, as well. I should add that my pleas to Vice President Dick Cheney to deal with the outmoded Presidential Succession Act, which is filled with inconsistencies and loopholes, and to Chief Justice John Roberts to focus on Supreme Court succession, for which the only existing plan is a statutory quorum of six justices to conduct any business, also fell on deaf ears.