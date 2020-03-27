Congress has in the past used this power to make it easier to register and vote. In 1993, for example, Congress enacted and President Bill Clinton signed the National Voter Registration Act, commonly known as the “Motor Voter Act,” which requires states to offer voter registration to citizens when they appear at the DMV to obtain a driver’s license.

A recalcitrant state could override the federal mandate and require in-person voting for local and state elections and for presidential electors, because Congress does not enjoy explicit constitutional authority to set the rules for these contests. (Voters technically do not vote directly for presidential candidates, but rather for a slate of presidential-elector nominees pledged to support a particular candidate, and the Constitution gives state legislatures carte-blanche control over the selection of electors.) Precedent at least suggests that no state will do this: Under the Motor Voter Act, for example, states have not adopted dual-registration systems; the “motor voter” registration is good for all elections within the jurisdiction. What is more, governors of both political parties have already rescheduled presidential primaries to mitigate the virus’s spread. Mike DeWine, the Republican governor of Ohio, took extraordinary steps to postpone the state’s primary, as did John Bel Edwards, the Democractic governor of Louisiana. It seems highly unlikely that a governor who would stop an election by fiat to promote public health would object to providing mail-in general-election balloting for the very same reason.

As a more basic matter, a national system of voting by mail would make it easier for ordinary Americans to vote. They would no longer have to queue in lines for hours in overcrowded urban precincts in places such as Cleveland, Detroit, and Miami. They could vote from the comfort—and safety—of their own homes.

With more than six months until the election, creating and implementing such a system should not be difficult. If necessary, the Department of Commerce could make its census database available to state election offices that might face gaps in voter information.

The outcome of allowing vote-by-mail is difficult to predict. Many of the voters most likely to stay home this November—older voters in retirement communities such as The Villages near Orlando, Florida, who are at high risk of getting COVID-19—tend to support the GOP. Because the health risk could easily suppress GOP voter turnout, Republican members of Congress should see a political reason—to say nothing of a moral one—to embrace a vote-by-mail mandate. As for the cost, ensuring that America’s national election takes place on a timely basis and permits as many citizens as possible to vote is, quite literally, an investment in democracy itself. What could be more essential to a nation whose founding document credits “We the People” with the very existence of the federal government?

America’s governing institutions derive their legitimacy from this imprimatur. To preserve that legitimacy in an era of an airborne pathogen that causes serious illness and death, on a seemingly random basis, citizens should not be required to physically go to a polling place in order to exercise their franchise. Luckily, they don’t need to, if only Congress would act

