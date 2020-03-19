What does this mean today? That Americans will avoid getting tested for the coronavirus and will avoid getting treated for COVID-19. That some untold number could go into debt, lose their homes, or declare bankruptcy because of the global pandemic—strains that will in turn do measurable damage to public health. Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has promised that coronavirus testing will be free, it has not promised that the cost of care will be, leaving open the possibility that the uninsured will choose not to receive treatment, imperiling their own health and the health of others around them.

The government also fails to protect its people by not guaranteeing paid family leave and paid sick leave. These are benefits mostly granted by large employers; just a handful of states and cities operate mandatory paid-leave programs. One in three workers in the private sector has no paid sick days at all. Two in three do not have a short-term disability plan. And four in five do not have paid family leave. Congress recently expanded paid leave in response to the crisis, but not to all workers and not in any comprehensive way. That means that workers need to quit their jobs to attend to their dying parents. It means that a frightening share of workers in customer-service positions go to work no matter how sick they are, because they cannot afford to miss a paycheck. It means that the coronavirus pandemic will spread more easily, and cause more harm.

“From a worker perspective, there’s so much precarity related to what you might have access to and who controls it,” Vicki Shabo, a paid-leave expert at New America, told me. “From an employer perspective, most employer policies aren’t set up with the idea that a pandemic might substantially change operations for a long period of time. It shows that the lack of a public infrastructure to deal with a situation like this affects both employers and employees.”

Annie Lowrey: The coronavirus recession will be unusually difficult to fight

The country does have an unemployment-insurance system that kicks in automatically to help people when the economy tanks—but it is hardly robust. Since the 2008 financial crisis, several states have slashed the number of UI payments people get after losing their job. They have tightened eligibility requirements. And they have reduced payments. Similarly, the Trump administration and many states have made it much harder to get payments from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. During a coronavirus-induced downturn, families will be at greater risk for food insecurity, eviction, and job loss; kids will go hungry; food pantries and social-service organizations will come under more strain.

All of this means Congress must act to provide families with sufficient benefits when a recession hits. But Congress is sclerotic, putting the country at extraordinary risk. “We have very little reason to assume that we’ll have the elected officials in place to take the necessary action,” Indivar Dutta-Gupta, the co-executive director of the Georgetown Center on Poverty and Inequality, told me. “I constantly hear people say that when there’s enough of a crisis, Congress will take action and turn something on. There’s nothing in our experience that suggests that’s correct.”