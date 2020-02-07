Then he texts you from Germany, or Ireland, or Dubai. Maybe he has to spend a week in Kyrgyzstan or Bahrain. You don’t care. You aren’t sure where Kyrgyzstan is, but you know he’s safer there than where he was. This is when the tears flow—when you lock yourself in the bathroom, let your knees hit the floor, and thank God for hearing your months of prayers, even as you wonder why God didn’t hear the prayers of some other families. But your soldier is in Kyrgyzstan or Ireland now—and no one is shooting at him there. You can exhale. You want to tell the kids but you do not tell the kids. They don’t understand war, and they don’t understand that Ireland is not war. They only understand home and gone, and he is still gone. He may not be home for weeks.

You start to worry that the kids won’t recognize him. He’s been gone for so long. Besides, he’s going to be wearing a uniform when they see him, and they aren’t used to that. And there will be so many other soldiers wearing uniforms, all blending into a giant camouflaged mass. You don’t even trust yourself to recognize him. So you use the empty moments in the coming days to show them photos of him on your phone, like flash cards. And then you print out a photo of him and you tape it to the fridge. Then you go crazy and tape photos around the house—on the inside of the back door, on the bathroom mirror, on the backs of the seats in the minivan so the kids will see him every day while you’re driving them to soccer practice, guitar lessons, the grocery store. You know you’re being obsessive. You hope no one looks in your van.

And then the day arrives. It’s really happening. Maybe you tell the kids, maybe you don’t. Things could still change. Maybe you dress them in the now slightly-too-small outfits they wore for Easter. Maybe you buy them something new. Maybe you send them to school like nothing is happening, and thrill at the look of surprise on their faces when they come home, drop their backpacks, and see Daddy sitting on the couch.

You buy yourself something new to wear. You shave your legs for the first time in months. You wear Saturday-night makeup, and watch a YouTube tutorial to get it right. You curl your hair. You change out of the granny panties you’ve been wearing and into sexy lingerie that you hope will get seen, but you aren’t sure. Maybe the night will go that way. You hope the evening will go that way. But maybe it won’t. He is, effectively, a stranger, and you are a stranger to him.

So much has happened since the last time you saw each other. Months have gone by, maybe even a year. You know what he experienced because you went to the memorials for the guys who aren’t coming home. You went to the hospital to visit the guys who lost their legs. You know. But you don’t really know, and you don’t want to know. And he doesn’t understand how you’ve changed or what you’ve gone through, because you didn’t tell him. You didn’t want to worry him, because you needed him to stay focused. So he would make it home.