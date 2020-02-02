Today, scores of breeders across the United States mate wolfdog with wolfdog and sell the puppies, for as much as $5,000 each. The animals surged in popularity recently thanks to Game of Thrones, which featured mythical “direwolves,” and Instagram, which has dozens of popular wolfdog accounts. Many breeders are scrupulous, keeping detailed husbandry records, selecting for good temperament and health, and selling only to vetted clients. But others are unscrupulous—they have no sense of how much wolf DNA is in a given animal, and are willing to sell to anyone with the cash on Craigslist.

Wolfdogs are not the kind of animal anyone should be picking up on Craigslist. They are superior athletes, for one. “Think about wolves, who have territories of 800 square miles and run at 35 or 40 miles an hour,” Nicole Wilde, a canine behavior specialist, told me. “A 15-minute potty walk? That’s not going to cut it. Even with the northern [dog] breeds, huskies in particular, people have no idea how much exercise they need.” If that exercise is not forthcoming, wolfdogs tend to make it up themselves. One wolfdog in Simmons’s care, for instance, chewed through the drywall in his owner’s home and let himself into the garage. He then partially destroyed his owner’s car.

They also tend to be intelligent, and more diffident and less obsequious around humans than dogs are. Apex’s Wastell told me that some wolfdogs he’s encountered do not obey commands like “Sit,” not because they are incapable of learning them but because they are unmotivated to perform them. And some share of wolfdogs are, like their wild cousins, terrified of humans. They shy away from their owners, no matter how patient and kind.

Wolfdog personalities are often highly unpredictable, too. High-content wolfdogs—that is, ones with lots of wolf DNA—tend to be more wolflike; low-content wolfdogs tend to be more doglike. (Though wolves and dogs are genetically very similar, scientists are able to distinguish between the two in DNA tests, and can reliably ascertain how much wolf and how much dog there is in a given wolfdog.) But that is not always true. Some wolfdogs look just like wolves but act like golden retrievers, happy and food motivated and snuggly. Some look like German shepherds but act like zoo animals, tortured by confinement.

“You have no way of knowing what mixture of dog behavior and wolf behavior you have in your animal,” said Clive Wynne, a psychologist at Arizona State University and the author of the book Dog Is Love. “You could spend years living with this animal, a beautiful and maybe a bit aloof doglike companion. Then one day your sister or brother brings around your new niece or nephew and snap, there is an incident that is gonna really spoil everybody’s afternoon.”

Susan Weidel, the rescue coordinator at Colorado’s Wolves Offered Life and Freedom (W.O.L.F.) Sanctuary, told me about a young wolfdog she was racing to save. “His owner didn’t know what she was doing. He escaped multiple times because she didn’t have the right containment and he lives in an illegal area,” she said. “Over Thanksgiving, he killed a beagle in front of its owner. It was brutal.” Such animals are almost always euthanized, she said.