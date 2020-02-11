Buckner F. Melton Jr.: No wonder the impeachment trial is such a mess

Bolton has accused the White House of using the standard prepublication-review process to suppress his memoir by raising meritless claims that the book contains classified material. If the House does subpoena Bolton while the administration is still holding on to the manuscript, he might take that opportunity to tell his story and preempt the review process. Any concerns about classification, after all, could be resolved by holding a hearing closed to the public in the famous “basement bunker” the president has complained so much about. Alternatively, the review process might preempt a subpoena: Perhaps the review will finish in a timely manner after all and the book will go to press before the House manages to organize itself to call Bolton to testify. Either way, reporters will keep digging. The New York Times has already published damning articles based on accounts of Bolton’s book, detailing how Trump sought to enlist Bolton’s help in the pressure campaign against Ukraine.

Testimony from Bolton seems to be the splashiest information the House has yet to get its hands on, but the chamber is still seeking other material as well. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit will soon rule on two cases, one involving the House’s request for access to the grand-jury material related to the Mueller report and another concerning former White House Counsel Don McGahn’s claim that, as a close adviser to the president, he is absolutely immune from being compelled to appear before Congress. What’s more, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in March over subpoenas for Trump financial documents held by banks and an accounting firm; two of the subpoenas at issue were filed by House committees, and the third comes from an investigation by the Manhattan district attorney. Depending on how the courts rule, the cases could have a major role in shaping the scope of Congress’s power to compel documents and testimony.

There’s also the question of what more the House committees might choose to subpoena or demand. Particularly if the House prevails in the McGahn case, Democrats may feel emboldened to subpoena other senior government officials. These officials may well have plausible, even valid, claims of executive privilege before the legislature. But if McGahn loses, they’ll no longer be able to just refuse to show up. Such figures include key witnesses from the Ukraine scandal, such as Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, and from the earlier Mueller investigation, such as former White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter.

Whether the House pursues these additional subpoenas depends a great deal on how aggressive the Democratic leadership is willing to be. Will the House be looking to put this confrontational period of oversight behind it and refocus on Democratic policy priorities going into an election year? If so, it’s likely to finish off its existing litigation over McGahn, grand-jury material, and financial records; tie off the loose end represented by John Bolton; and eschew subpoenas to actors like Mulvaney. Or will the leadership throw its energy behind forceful oversight of this administration?