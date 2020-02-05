Read: Why is Joe Rogan so popular?

Rogan critics tend to cite the most offensive statements that he has ever made and to judge him on their basis, no matter how anomalous or unrepresentative they are of his typical words or stated beliefs. A Vox article by the progressive writer Dylan Matthews is illustrative of this “rap sheet” approach:

Rogan’s popularity is owed in part for his vocal rejection of “political correctness,” which can take the form of transphobia (he once called trans woman mixed martial artist Fallon Fox “a fucking man”), Islamophobia (hosting guests like the far-right Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, who used his appearance to argue that Muslims are too inbred for the US to accept as immigrants), and racism (he once compared a black neighborhood to Planet of the Apes).

Of these allegations, the one based on Rogan’s Planet of the Apes comment is perhaps the most straightforward because it was indisputably racist. Rogan was speaking off the cuff about going to see a movie in a black neighborhood. “We’re going to go see Planet of the Apes—we walk into Planet of the Apes,” he said. “We walked into Africa.” Moments later he said, “That was a racist thing for me to say.” It was! Then he explained “what a ‘positive experience’ it was to see a movie in a black neighborhood,” as a Mediate summary put it, “and did impressions of some of the people he met. Rogan went on to decry the lack of black representation in films—including in ‘Rise of the Planet of the Apes’—and criticized a trailer in which Jonah Hill was ‘talking black’ to a black character.” The segment reflects poorly on Rogan.

The charge of transphobia concerns a segment about a mixed-martial-arts fighter who transitioned from male to female and wanted to fight women. Rogan believes that should not be allowed, because people who are born male have physical attributes, such as greater bone density, that persist after transition and would, he thinks, disadvantage and endanger female fighters. “She calls herself a woman but ... I tend to disagree,” Rogan said.

“She used to be a man but now she has had—she's a transgender, which is [the]official term that means you've gone through it, right? And she wants to be able to fight women in MMA. I say no fucking way. I say if you had a dick at one point in time, you also have all the bone structure that comes with having a dick. You have bigger hands, you have bigger shoulder joints. You're a fucking man.”

I would agree that it is disrespectful to tell a trans woman, “You’re a man,” but Rogan was arguably was trying to say something more benign: For the purpose of MMA fighting, a person born a biological male should count as a male. An observer might contest the latter statement without concluding that anyone who utters it is “transphobic” or warrants shunning.