The national dearth of timely second chances belongs at the center of American politics. At the scale that the United States locks up its residents––roughly 2.3 million people are incarcerated in this country at any given moment––punishments that are even slightly too onerous impose staggering costs. If the average prisoner were incarcerated for just one month longer than deserved, that would mean 191,666 years of unwarranted time behind bars at a direct cost of about $6 billion to taxpayers.

So I’ve been pondering what it is that informs Americans’ intuitions about whether a person in a given case deserves a second chance. And I now fear that we get something very basic tragically wrong.

Let’s back up to Barack Obama, who commuted the sentences of more than 1,000 individuals, more than the previous 11 presidents combined. He later explained that “each of them earned a second chance—whether by obtaining a GED, taking vocational programming to learn skills for future employment, or addressing the substance abuse that so often had led to their criminal conduct.”

That criterion squares with the seemingly common-sense notion put forth in 1970 by the philosopher Joel Feinberg. “If a person is deserving of some sort of treatment,” Feinberg wrote, “he must, necessarily, be so in virtue of some possessed characteristic or prior activity.”

But that common-sense standard is wrong. The University of Arizona philosopher David Schmidtz writes in his 2005 book, The Elements of Justice, about what he regards as a common mistake in judgments of who deserves what. “It is conventional,” Schmidtz writes, “that what we deserve depends on what we do, and that we deserve no credit for what we do until we do it.” But as he sees it, counterintuitively, “We sometimes deserve X on the basis of what we do after receiving X.”

Schmidtz does not discuss criminal justice. But in other contexts, people are perfectly comfortable with his logic. “Upon receiving a surprisingly good job offer, a new employee vows to work hard to deserve it. No one ever thinks the vow is paradoxical,” Schmidtz writes. “No one takes the employee aside and says, ‘Relax. There’s nothing you can do. Only the past is relevant.’”

In this scenario, it’s perfectly normal for a job applicant’s worthiness—moral philosophers use the term desert—to be judged after the fact. “If we look back, a year after hiring Jane, wondering whether she deserved the chance, what do we ask? We ask what she did with it,” Schmidtz writes. “When we do that, we are looking back even while looking at what happened after she received X.” In other words, what determines whether people deserve some opportunities is whether they use them well. “We deserve them by not wasting them––by giving them their due, as it were,” Schmidtz argues.