To convert data into some kind of predictive formula, scientists have generally used skeletal age as one of their inputs. That is, rather than just relying on how old the child is, they also incorporate information from X-rays to mark skeletal growth. The more developed the skeleton, the less future growth is expected.

But doctors don’t measure skeletal growth unless they have a clinical concern. To the rescue comes “A Chart to Predict Adult Height from a Child’s Current Height.” The paper, by Tim Cole and Charlotte Wright, is as advertised: The researchers crunched longitudinal data to provide a simple predictive equation, and a chart.

The chart shows the correlation between child height at various ages and adult height. At birth, the correlation between birth height (or length) and adult height is about 0.4, meaning that only about 16 percent of the variation in adult height can be explained by knowing height at birth (16% = 0.4²). This is a fairly weak correlation.

By age 4, the correlation is about 0.8 for boys and 0.66 for girls. That is, for boys you can explain about 64 percent of the variation in adult height by knowing height at age 4. This is a reasonably strong correlation, and means that kids who are tall when they’re 4 will likely be tall as adults.

Because the correlation is not perfect, however, you shouldn’t necessarily expect a very tall 4-year-old to be very tall as an adult. Imagine, for example, that you have a 4-year-old boy who is 3 feet 9 inches tall. The average 4-year-old boy is about 3 feet 6 inches, so your son is taller than average, right around the 90th percentile. An adult in the 90th percentile is about 6 feet 4 inches, but there’s a good chance your son will end up closer to average (which is 5 feet 9 inches), or about 6 foot 2.

Only risk takers, moreover, would want to bet on that number. To arrive at 95 percent confidence, you need to expand out from a precise prediction to a range—5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet 7 inches. That is, anywhere from just a touch taller than average to not out of place on a professional basketball court. Even at the most predictive point in childhood—age 4—there is still a lot of noise.

This fuzziness gets even worse in early adolescence, when the predictive power of child height really drops off. Kids enter and exit puberty at different times; and puberty changes how tall kids are in the short term, but doesn’t strongly affect height trajectories in the longer term. (For an adult-height-prediction calculator, click here.)

With this background, we can return to the 2 x 2 rule. The average height at age 2 is, in fact, about half of the average adult height, and the correlation between height at 2 and height in adulthood is about 0.75 for boys and 0.65 for girls—about what the chart would yield at that age. You can’t know for sure what height your toddler will reach in adulthood, but the old wives don’t seem to have been too far off.