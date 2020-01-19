But for other readers, the narrator’s descriptions of gender did not resonate. And a subset of those readers took that lack of resonance as a justification for denigrating the author of the story, casting doubt on her good faith, or positing that her voice was either inauthentic or invalid. Some went so far as to seize on the birth year noted in the author bio, 1988, to speculate that the author was a neo-Nazi troll using the 88 to signify “Heil Hitler.”

The writer and game designer Arinn Dembo, the acting president of Canada’s National Association for Speculative Fiction Professionals, published her critique in a series of tweets, where she asserted that the story “did not feel like it was written by a queer trans author” and even if it was it “just sucks” because “no amount of beautiful writing can dispel the toxicity, the oily taste of garbage” of its title and premise. In her estimation:

The writing about gender transition, about life and sex as a woman, and about PTSD-like reactions in women, feels flat and fake … Like the take on gender theory that you would achieve by spending a half hour on Wikipedia … Not the take you might achieve by reading actual novels and memoirs by real transfolk. Or even by cis women, for that matter.

Dembo continued:

I’m going to come right out and say that this story does not feel like it was written by a cis or trans woman. It feels like ‘Isabel Fall’ is a straight cis person … Probably a white dude. Because honestly, this story is just dripping with all the lies that straight men tell themselves about both cis and trans women. They always want to see the female gender role as powerful and fascinating. They never internalize the physical or emotional pain of Femme life.

Later Dembo added a qualification:

This could have been written by anyone: it’s pure sentimentality to assume a cis woman, a trans person or a queer person couldn’t write a story about gender transformation that handled its themes badly. When I say, “This reads like it was written by a straight white dude who doesn’t really get gender theory or transition & has no right to invoke transphobic dog whistles for profit”, I’ll stand by my critique. Even if “Attack Helicopter” turns out to be an #ownvoices story.

Even if the author did successfully communicate their actual personal experience of gender identity, the subject was still handled badly, in Dembo’s telling, because the story diverges from a general orthodoxy of what “gender theory” purportedly dictates. No wonder a young nonbinary writer watching such critiques unfold on Twitter reacted with, “the whole Isabel Fall thing is getting me worried that I might be writing my gender wrong.”

Now that we know Isabel Fell is trans, I reached out to Dembo to ask if her initial critique stands. “Yes,” she replied, “It was my take when I first read the story. No information on the author or her intentions was provided, and I gave my first impressions and opinion.” Having since read commentary “from the half of Trans Twitter that liked the story and identified with it,” and the editor’s statement, “which establishes the author’s intent and identity,” Dembo doesn’t like the story any better, as is her perrogative, but is “happy to know that the story was written in good faith and with positive intent, not as a hateful prank.” She noted with sorrow “that the author had chosen to pull the story,” explaining, “even at the peak of my negative reaction, I would never have wanted the story to be removed. If I had a magic wand to delete transphobic content from the Internet, I wouldn't even consider waving it in that direction.”