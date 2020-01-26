Nevertheless, La Nuit could scarcely find a publisher, must less a wide readership. Nor was it an instant success in America, where the 1960 translation sold just 3,000 copies. Over the next 50 years, though, that number would soar exponentially, surpassing six million. Along the way, Night was selected by Oprah’s Book Club and spent 18 months at the top of the The New York Times bestseller list. Wiesel was awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Nobel Peace Prize. An entire generation of American high school students learned about the Holocaust almost exclusively from Night.

That triumph owed as much to Wiesel as it did to his adopted country. In terms of Holocaust memory, the United States also evolved. During the 1950s and 1960s, the Final Solution was barely discussed, even among American Jews, and then mostly in whispers. The photographs taken at Buchenwald by my Uncle Joe, a U.S. Army officer, were hidden in a cubby under our basement stairs. In five years of Hebrew school, I learned about the miracle of Israel but virtually nothing about the murder of a third of my people 20 years earlier. When, at age 15, I heard a JCC lecture by a frail-looking writer named Elie Wiesel, I was shocked that someone would speak so publicly about Auschwitz.

The radical change came in the 1970s, after the Six-Day War gave American Jews the confidence to confront the Holocaust and after the Yom Kippur War dislodged Israel as the centerpiece of American Jewish identity. One result was the Soviet Jewry movement—spurred in part, by Wiesel’s seminal book, The Jews of Silence—but also the burgeoning of Holocaust awareness. Lucy Davidovicz’s The War Against the Jews was published in 1975, followed by the widely-popular TV mini-series Holocaust three years later, and President Carter’s 1979 Commission on the Holocaust, chaired by Elie Wiesel. Holocaust Studies programs proliferated, as did March of the Living-type pilgrimages to Poland. The process climaxed in 1993 with the opening of the $190 million United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. “A museum is a place is that should bring people together,” Wiesel declared, “not set people apart. People … should feel united in memory [and] bring the living and the dead together in a spirit of reconciliation...”

Reconciliation rather than retribution became the message that Wiesel and the museum he championed brought to Americans. “Even in darkness it is possible to create light and encourage compassion,” he wrote, “I still believe in man in spite of man.” Without conceding the uniquely Jewish nature of the Holocaust, and its centrality in his conflicted relationship with God, Wiesel told a different story to his countrymen. This was the hopeful theme of Schindler’s List and the many films and novels about Germans who opposed Nazism and gentiles who saved Jews. It was the purified diary of Anne Frank whose “in spite of everything, I still believe that people are good at heart” anticipated Wiesel.