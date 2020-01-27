Bryant was open to changing his mind. Later, he met with Martin’s family and apologized. He even spoke at a rally for Martin that occurred a year after Zimmerman had been acquitted of his murder.

Bryant and I interacted several other times over the years, but our discussion about Martin’s case is the one I’ll remember most fondly. Like so many people, I am devastated that Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed yesterday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, yesterday morning. I am in mourning. Kobe felt like a member of my family. For me and many others, he was the embodiment of what we thought we could be—fearless, driven, and excellent.

My admiration for Bryant as a player ran deep. I once wrote that I thought he was a better player than Michael Jordan. Yes, I said that. Even if you thought I was crazy, you would be hard-pressed to find any basketball fan that didn’t recognize him as one of the greatest artists who has ever played in the NBA. He was a scoring magician. Every time he took the floor, there always was this expectation that he was going to do something that would leave your mind reeling. And he always delivered.

Let’s allow his NBA resume to sink in: He was a lock to make the NBA’s Hall of Fame this year. He was an 18-time NBA All-star with five NBA championships and two Olympic gold medals. He was a regular season MVP and a two-time NBA Finals MVP. When he scored a record 81 points in a game—his personal best—I was rooting for him to tie or break Wilt Chamberlain’s record of 100. In 2003, he put together one of the greatest scoring months of all time. In February, he scored 40 points or more in nine consecutive games, which tied Michael Jordan for the fourth-longest such scoring streak in NBA history. In March of 2007, he scored 50 or more points in four straight games.

But as outstanding as Bryant was as a player, his growth in retirement was more impressive, in a way. Once the epitome of precocious arrogance, he evolved into being a true champion for others. Few players of his stature embraced and supported the WNBA the way that he did—which no doubt was partially related to the fact that his daughter Gianna was beginning to look like a mini-Kobe on the basketball court. In fact, Bryant recently said that he felt like several WNBA superstars could play in the NBA right now.

He used those criticisms he faced regarding Trayvon Martin as an opportunity to learn. He was very vocal about the shooting death of unarmed teenager Michael Brown, who was killed by St. Louis police officer Darren Wilson. When a grand jury declined to indict Wilson, which caused Bryant to react bitterly, tweeting, “The system enables young black men to be killed behind the mask of law.”

It was comforting and inspiring to know that Bryant was embracing being an elder statesman—especially because there had been a time when fans and fellow players thought he was far too competitive, and some might even say too selfish, to ever accept being that NBA uncle who willingly handed out advice to the next generation of stars.