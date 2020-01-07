Amid the brutal crackdown against protesters late last year, a fascinating expressive art scene was birthed. As longstanding social norms such as gender segregation broke down, young women were visible among the rank-and-file protesters, the medics, and the artists—even atop a now-shuttered Turkish restaurant that has become a symbol of the protest movement’s endurance. These changes were the handiwork of Iraqis in every sense. But for the ruling class they appeared foreign—hence the accusations of Western support. “The American Joker” was one of several derogatory descriptions of the protesters that circulated on social media, often accompanied with still images from Todd Phillip’s recent movie from the Batman series. The government’s deadly response claimed over 500 lives, but also underscored the resilience of a movement that, during its prime, was the most exciting thing happening in the Middle East.

Alas, it received little sustained attention in the West, and the embassy attack and subsequent hostilities between the United States and Iran are likely to obscure what the Iraqi protesters are trying to achieve.

Recent events have had complex ramifications. Included in the protest movement are followers of Muqtada al Sadr, the controversial Shia populist critic. The Sadrists are overtly opposed to Iran’s domination of Iraqi politics, but are equally anti-American. The American strikes on PMF fighters targeted the notorious Kataib Hezbollah militia, which has been a main culprit in the wave of assassinations and kidnappings targeting activists. Nonetheless, it caused anger mostly among Sadr’s supporters.

And while the killing of Soleimani—often said to be the second most powerful man in Iran—has understandably dominated the global headlines, the demise of the deputy chief of the PMF, Abu Mahdi al Muhandis, caused a rift in Tahrir Square. In addition to the Sadrists’ anger at what was perceived a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty, many protesters also expressed concern about a direct confrontation between the U.S. and Iran that would play out in Iraq. There were celebrations after Soleimani’s death in Tahrir Square and provinces of southern Iraq, but there were also mourners. And there were many Iraqis worried where the escalation will lead. In the southern province of Nasiriyah, marchers in a symbolic PMF-organized funeral for Soleimani and Muhandis were denied access to the main protest gathering, which was calling for both Iran and the United States to respect Iraq’s autonomy. The PMF convoy shot live ammunition, killing one protester and injuring others.

Amid all this, the protest movement maintains its core demand of changing the Iraqi political system. In the meantime, chants denouncing both the United States and Iran have become a more common theme—and a method to emphasize the grassroots nature of the protests. Despite the probability of growing repression, the protests continue are unlikely to die out soon. The real Iraqi protesters have been forgotten or ignored, but their hopes have not been extinguished.

