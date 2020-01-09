“They absolutely can make money. They will always be able to make money because of their stature,” says Shane Barker, a Los Angeles-based digital marketing consultant. Barker is deeply versed in the world of influencers—in which even former nobodies manage to spin follower counts into free vacations, product lines, and six-figure salaries.

That Harry and Meghan would turn to influencing, like some aspiring fashionista from Brooklyn or a video gamer in Buffalo, might sound crass. Surely the duke and duchess have other skills, and at least one of them can act. On other hand, their current life is an analog of, and a natural bridge to, the influencer economy. The real downside is that the marketing power that these renegade royals could credibly seek—to publicize their causes but also, presumably, finance the lifestyle to which they’re accustomed—requires care and feeding in the form of the very scrutiny they’re trying to escape. As Barker explains, the public is fickle. “The minute you stop performing,” he says, “they’re going to go find somebody else.”

Anyone who has watched more than 10 minutes of Netflix’s The Crown understands why the Sussexes would be angling for a way out. The series’ theme is that the royals have the least personal freedom of anyone in England, because they believe the British people want them to be miserable. More specifically, Buckingham Palace elders think the public demands tradition and continuity—which, in practical terms, means a royal should only marry only the kind of person his grandmother and great-uncle would approve of. In the 1930s, King Edward VIII had to choose between duty and love when he abdicated to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson. At the end of this latest season of The Crown, his nephew, a young Prince Charles loves a young Camilla Shand and vows that he won’t be forced to do the same. But viewers all know precisely what’s going to happen next.

The Sussexes, though, have several advantages on 1970s-era Charles, beginning with the luxury of being so far from the burden of succession. (Nobody cares so much what a distant heir to the throne does with his ample spare time, unless he’s hanging out with Jeffrey Epstein.) The Diana debacle seems to have schooled the British public, and the Palace, in the value of dropping some old-school rules around love and marriage—a change of attitude that allowed for Meghan’s ascendance to “Her Royal Highness” status in the first place.

Since her marriage to Harry, she has already been heralded as a Millennial princess: multiracial, divorced, politically enlightened enough to disapprove of traditional royal pheasant hunts. In the eyes of her critics in the British press, especially this week, she more than fits her generation’s stereotype as entitled and self-absorbed. But the more relevant generational wedge might be this: Like the Millennial and Gen Z entrepreneurs earning a living as YouTube superstars, she seems to understand that her own high profile has a value all its own.