It was not so in earlier times. It’s true that political wives have always been deeply involved in their husbands’ work behind the scenes, and some have also enjoyed celebrity status, admired or scrutinized for their style. But in the days before women gained the right to vote in 1920, spouses were almost never part of the raucous public debate of a presidential campaign—almost never, that is, except for Jessie Benton Frémont. It is revealing that she rose to prominence in the manner of a modern spouse, because she did so during a time of disorienting social change that prefigured our own. What was true in her era is true now: When Americans try to picture their hope for social change—or their fear of it—what many see is the shape of a woman.

The 1856 election came less than five years before the Civil War. The nation was divided between southern states that embraced slavery, and northern states that had gradually abolished it. The Republican Party, founded to oppose slavery’s expansion, nominated one of the most admired men in America. Jessie’s husband was a former Army officer who led dangerous expeditions to make maps of the American West, and played a role in seizing California from Mexico. John’s work was considered so vital to the advance of civilization that, in 1850, a magazine named him one of the world’s three most important historical figures since Jesus Christ. (The other two were Christopher Columbus and George Washington.) But for all his enterprise and talent, he likely would not have risen to such fame without his marriage to Jessie. “I thought as many others did,” said one of their critics, “that Jessie Benton Frémont was the better man of the two.”

Jessie, the daughter of Senator Thomas Hart Benton of Missouri, grew up aspiring to fill roles that were restricted to men. Her father, who had been hoping for a son, gave her a variation of his own father’s name. When she was small he encouraged her education, and let her tag along to the Capitol and the president’s house. She so loved being in “the place a son would have had” that when she reached her teen years, she cut her hair short and told her father she wanted to spend her life as his aide. The haircut was a step too far for her father, who said it was time for her to act like a woman. Denied a chance to become his assistant, she married a man who assisted him—eloping at age 17 with John Frémont, who was a useful instrument as the senator encouraged westward expansion.

After their marriage, in 1841, John’s career soared. Having grown up among Washington’s elites, Jessie provided her previously unknown husband with entrée to the highest levels of the government and media. She served him as secretary, editor, writing partner, and occasional ghostwriter, helping him to compose reports of his adventures, which were published as popular books. She amplified his talent for self-promotion, working with news editors to publicize his journeys. She became his political adviser. She attracted talented young men to his circle, promoted friends, and lashed out at enemies. While it was not unusual for women in Washington to quietly wield influence, she developed a public profile that was unusual. Newspapers (whose editors she knew well) published her letters defending her husband, praised her ability to converse with diplomats in several languages, and noted her presence at some of her father’s official meetings.