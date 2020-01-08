Read: The case against Tom Brady

But what Brady and Belichick accomplished went beyond statistics: they taught Patriots fans and Patriots haters alike to believe in magic. No matter how dire things looked, when Belichick and Brady were involved there was always—always—a chance. Across his career, Brady engineered 42 fourth-quarter comebacks—nine of them in the playoffs (the same number, I note, as Joe Montana and John Elway combined). He’s like Thor, or Superman, or Greta Thunberg—when everything looks lost, he arrives to save the day.

Fourteen-point underdogs against the St. Louis Rams (“the Greatest Show on Turf”) in Super Bowl XXXVI, in Brady’s first year as quarterback, in 2002? No problem. Down 10 points to the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLIX, in 2015? No problem. Down 28–3 at halftime against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, in 2017? No problem.

After two decades of this, we’d become accustomed to Brady’s Lazarus act, his ability to bring the Patriots back from the dead again and again. Part of the joy of rooting for the Patriots over the last decade was watching them defy premature obituaries. “Let’s face it, they’re not good anymore,” ESPN analyst Trent Dilfer famous declaimed after the Patriots had gotten creamed by the Kansas City Chiefs early in the 2014 season; the Patriots went on to win the Super Bowl that year. “Tom Brady is going to be a bum,” Max Kellerman, another ESPN analyst, said before the 2016 season, predicting that his career was about to take a dive; Brady won Super Bowls in two of the next three years.

The run of Patriot dominance is so long that if you watch TV clips from games in Brady’s first season, they’re from a different era of technological history: The resolution isn’t as crisp; the replays are grainy. A lot of the iconic commentators from then are now long retired (John Madden) if not dead (Pat Summerall). When Brady started his first game, Friends was the most popular show on television, and ER was still third-most popular. The nation was still reeling from 9/11. The second NFL game Tom Brady ever started, on October 7, 2001, coincided with the launch of air strikes on Afghanistan, just a half hour before kickoff. Some Americans who will be casting their first presidential ballots next fall had not yet been born.

Over time, Patriots fans grew to worship—the word is not too strong—Tom Brady. Non-Patriot fans grew to fear and despise him. But everyone, fan and foe, benefited from the Patriot greatness he and Belichick produced. Because who wants a mediocre nemesis, an Evil Empire that is not fearsomely invincible? Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine would hardly quicken the pulse in the same way if they had the career win-loss record of, say, the Jacksonville Jaguars. Horror movies would lose their punch if the monster didn’t keep coming back, again and again, sometimes even after a stake seems to have been driven through its heart. Which is why on Saturday night, long after the game was over, Twitter was littered with comments from Tom Brady haters about how they were still worried the Patriots were somehow going to come back to win the game.