A real impeachment trial—one with all the evidence available, and senators who were intent on following their oaths, not their polls—would mean that the Senate would be forced to consider the limits of presidential power in a context of personal gain. Yet most Republicans have been so completely dismissive of the serious allegations against the president, they have reinforced the absolute authority of Trump in matters of national security. By refusing to consider calling former National Security Adviser John Bolton, Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, and their aides, Senate Republicans are suggesting that there is not even enough evidence to support getting more evidence.

Should they succeed, obstruction becomes a valid means to end congressional impeachment. The complete circularity of the Republican arguments would put the Constitution in an unbreakable bind. A future president could again refuse to turn documents over to Congress and could block all government witnesses, even if their testimony directly relates to crucial evidence around impeachable offenses. Then the president’s party can say that the evidence is insufficient to prove impeachable offenses.

As the constitutional scholar Michael Gerhardt testified during the December 4 House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing, the president “says he is entitled not to comply with all subpoenas […] He’s immune to that. He’s entitled to keep all information confidential from Congress, doesn’t even have to give a reason. Well, when you put all those things together, he’s blocked out every way in which to hold himself accountable except for elections. And the critical thing to understand here is, that is precisely what he was trying to undermine in the Ukraine situation.” The paradox is paralyzing. It eviscerates not only the impeachment power but also the design of the branches put in place by the Founders to protect the country from becoming what they were trying to leave behind—monarchy.

Fundamentally, this impeachment is a test of the Constitution, which is another way of saying it is a test of how the American system allocates power. To condone the president’s behavior—and, unforgivably, to not even adequately investigate it—is to shift power further into the executive, to break the provisions for oversight that the Constitution created, and to take a major step toward the sort of consolidated power the Framers sought to avoid.

This story is part of the project “The Battle for the Constitution,” in partnership with the National Constitution Center.

