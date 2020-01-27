Bernie Sanders is a fragile candidate. He has never fought a race where he had to face serious personal scrutiny. None of his Democratic rivals is subjecting him to such scrutiny in 2020. Hillary Clinton refrained from scrutinizing Sanders in 2016. It did not happen either in his many races in Vermont. A Politico profile in 2015 by Michael Kruse argued that Sanders had benefited from “an unwritten compact between Sanders, his supporters and local reporters who have steered clear [of writing about Sanders' personal history] rather than risk lectures about the twisted priorities of the press.”

The Trump campaign will not steer clear. They will hit him with everything they’ve got. They will depict him as a communist in the grip of twisted sexual fantasies, a useless career politician who oversaw a culture of sexual harassment in his 2016 campaign. Through 2019, Trump and his proxies hailed Sanders as a true voice of the people thwarted by the evil machinations of the Hillary Clinton machine. They will not pause a minute before pivoting in 2020 to attack him as a seething stew of toxic masculinity whose vicious online followers martyred the Democratic party's first female presidential nominee.

“Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it,” Hillary Clinton says in a forthcoming documentary. She stood by those words to the Hollywood Reporter last week. At the Sundance Film Festival in Utah this past weekend, Clinton told Jeffrey Goldberg, The Atlantic's editor in chief, that Sanders—alone among the Democratic aspirants in 2020—had refused to meet with her. If Sanders wins the Democratic nomination, you will hear Clinton's negative assessment of Sanders repeated so often by pro-Trump talkers that you will almost think that Hillary Clinton is Donald Trump's running mate.

Trump will terrorize the suburban moderates with the threat that Sanders will confiscate their health insurance and stock holdings, if not their homes. Trump accused Democrats of pro-ayatollah sympathies for noticing that his story about the killing of Qassem Soleimani was full of holes. In 1980, Sanders joined a left-wing party whose presidential candidate condemned “anti-Iranian hysteria around the U.S. hostages” being held at the U.S. embassy in Tehran, suggesting that “that many of them are simply spies … or people assigned to protect the spies,” as Ronald Radosh reported in The Daily Beast. Imagine what Trump and his team will do with that.

The members of the team around Sanders are experts in Democratic Party factional infighting. Few have dealt with people who do not play by the rules of the mainstream of the Democratic Party. They have always been the rule-breakers, the people who got inside the other team's decision cycle. They have been the Minute Men fighting the Redcoats, picking off the other side's regulars from behind trees and fences. Now they are about to experience what happens when a militia faces off in on an open field against a ruthless modern army armed with cluster bombs and napalm. They will be shredded and torched.