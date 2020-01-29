All of that is over now. An election was held in December. The Conservative Party’s majority is now large and comfortable. Johnson—the same man who was so dazed by the Brexit result he had campaigned for that he disappeared for several days—will remain prime minister for at least five years. A withdrawal agreement has been signed. Barring some truly bizarre occurrence, Britain will leave the European Union at midnight—Brussels time, of course—on Friday. And that’s it.

If that argument is over, what happens to all of the bile and bitterness that have washed over British politics during the past three years? Does polarization just fade away? Arguments about Brexit broke up friendships and cut through families. The comedian Andrew Doyle, a Brexiteer, opened a column in The Spectator last week by declaring that he was celebrating the new year by “going through my iPhone to delete the numbers of former friends.” An acquaintance—a Remain voter—told me recently that the real shock of the past couple of years was discovering how many of his friends had not just different opinions from himself, but different values—so different, in fact, that he will never speak to them again. About a year ago, I decided to buck this trend by inviting both pro- and anti-Brexit friends to dinner in London, given that I maintain ties with people on both sides. To be honest, it wasn’t that much fun.

Quite a lot of people now have a strong interest in declaring a permanent end to this verbal and emotional civil war. It’s time for Britain to “move forward united,” Johnson declared in a New Year’s message. He wants to talk about jobs, health care, infrastructure—anything but Brexit. His quest to shove the whole thing under the carpet will be helped by the fact that on February 1, the day after Brexit, almost nothing will actually change. The United Kingdom will enter a transition period, during which the rules governing trade, travel, and business stay exactly the same for at least another year. British politicians will stop going to some meetings in Brussels, but most people will feel no impact at all.

But not all wounds will quickly heal, even if no one talks about them. A few days after the withdrawal bill went through, I sat in Dominic Grieve’s quintessentially English study—mahogany furniture, slightly worn Oriental carpets—and listened to him reflect on the “toxic and corrosive” campaign that had sought to label him a traitor to England last autumn. Grieve was a Conservative member of Parliament and one of the leaders of the campaign to stop a no-deal Brexit. Grieve is also a former attorney general whose consensus-seeking, small-c conservative instincts once put him exactly in the center of U.K. politics. Last September he was not only thrown out of the Conservative Party but slammed and smeared by its leaders. An anonymous “Downing Street source” told newspapers that Grieve and others were under investigation for “foreign collusion” and used language that suggested treason. Johnson refused to deny this absurd story, instead telling a news program, “There is a legitimate question to be asked.” Grieve got death threats in the days that followed.