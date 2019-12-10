Let’s start with abuse of power. Here, the Committee asserts that the president asked a foreign government to investigate his political rival. Chairman Jerry Nadler explained, “The first article is for Abuse of Power. It is an impeachable offense for the President to exercise the powers of his public office to obtain an improper personal benefit, while ignoring or injuring the national interest.” What exactly is an abuse of power? The term is not defined in the Constitution, and indeed it resists a simple definition. This is a crime that exists in a person’s subjective judgment: One person’s abuse of power is another’s diplomacy. Now, the Democrats’ articles of impeachment insist, is not the time to argue about the specific contours of Trump’s conduct; there is plenty of time for that debate. But the deliberations over whether Trump committed an amorphous, malleable offense will not get bogged down in difficult constitutional or factual questions, as obstruction of justice would. The inquiry is fairly straightforward and streamlined, exactly as the House wants it.

The second article of impeachment, in the abstract, is also very easy to prove. The House issued subpoenas to the Trump administration to assist its impeachment inquiry. In turn, the Trump administration categorically refused to comply with all of those subpoenas. The House of Representatives then asked the courts to enforce those subpoenas. And the Trump administration asserted various privileges, mirroring arguments they have made in prior court cases. That litigation proceeds separately. But now the House contends that Trump’s refusal to comply with the subpoenas is itself an impeachable act. Is that theory correct? Trump will likely counter that asserting a privilege in lieu of responding to a subpoena is a well-worn executive practice, not grounds for removal. Who is right? The Senate will decide. But like with abuse of power, the factual issues will not be in dispute. All that is left to decide is whether doing so is sufficient for impeachment.

The Senate is heading into uncharted territory. Once articles of impeachment are completely decoupled from any clearly articulated offenses, the burden of charging a president with “abuse of power” is significantly reduced. Moreover, any president who refuses to comply with what he sees as an improper investigation can be charged with “obstruction of Congress.” This one-two punch can be drafted with far greater ease than were the articles of impeachment presented against Presidents Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon, or Bill Clinton.

Without question, Congress can convict a president for conduct that is not criminal. This process is not bound by the strictures of the United States code. Moreover, Congress can begin impeachment proceedings for conduct that is inconsistent with the president’s duty to faithfully execute the laws. This inquiry, though subjective, is a necessary feature of the American constitutional order. But the predicates of the Trump articles will set a dangerous precedent, as impeachment might become—regrettably—a common, quadrennial feature of our polity.

This story is part of the project “The Battle for the Constitution,” in partnership with the National Constitution Center.

