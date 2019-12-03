One of the greatest reversals of recent years is that of Senator Harry Reid, who in 2005, as the Democrat’s minority leader, made an impassioned plea to preserve the filibuster in the face of Republican threats to destroy it. “What they are attempting to do in this instance is really too bad,” said Reid, in a long speech emphasizing the importance of Senate tradition. “It will change this body forever … There will be a precedent set that will be here forever if the vote we take tomorrow prevails.” Eight years later, as the majority leader, Reid sharply disagreed. “The Senate is a living thing,” he declared, “and to survive it must change, as it has over the history of this great country … To remain relevant and effective as an institution, the Senate must evolve to meet the challenges of this modern era.” Later that day, the Democrats dramatically revised the Senate filibuster rules.

Nobody should be surprised, then, to see the same thing happen with regard to impeachment. Many of the most outspoken defenders of President Trump today were pushing hard for the president’s impeachment just a few years ago. The difference is that the president then was Barack Obama. Many of Obama’s actions seemed, to his critics, to be those of an imperial president who was out of control. Republicans openly went after more than one Obama official: In 2015, the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee moved without success to impeach IRS Commissioner John Koskinen for, among other things, failing to comply with a House subpoena. The late Elijah Cummings, then the committee’s ranking Democrat, retorted that the “ridiculous resolution” would do nothing other than show the Republicans’ “obsession with diving into investigative rabbit holes that waste tens of millions of taxpayer dollars while having absolutely no positive impact on a single American.” What a difference four years can make.

The same pattern is visible in the Clinton and Trump proceedings, as Nadler’s comments reveal. “The allegations are grave,” Republican Senator Mitch McConnell declared in 1998, “the investigation is legitimate, and ascertaining the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the unqualified, un-evasive truth is absolutely critical.” But a few weeks ago, McConnell opined that “House Democrats have been indulging their impeachment obsession for nearly three years now: a never-ending impeachment parade in search of a rationale.”

Benjamin Wittes and Quinta Jurecic: What impeachment is revealing about the Republican Party

Quite clearly, then, impeachment has once again been politicized—one might almost say weaponized—during the past two or three decades. But the more troubling question is whether Democrats and Republicans in this hyperpartisan age are simply more willing than their predecessors to use impeachment as a political weapon, or whether they are, in fact, living in two different worlds that make their narratives so different that they genuinely can’t understand each other, at least regarding what constitutes a threat to the American system of government. In 1998, Republicans in the House impeached Clinton, knowing that they almost certainly wouldn’t get a conviction in the Senate. Why do such a thing? Was it truly a matter of principle, as they maintained, or merely a strategy to energize their base for the upcoming elections? At any rate, their stated reason was that the nation’s top law-enforcement officer, himself a lawyer, had intentionally lied under oath, and for that reason he had to go. The Democratic narrative was that this was about nothing more than a private sexual escapade—a consensual tryst—that had no effect on the public interest.