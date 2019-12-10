But to treat the lawsuit as frivolous is to disregard its deeper significance.

There is, in fact, a perverse logic built into Zimmerman’s suit that must not be overlooked—a logic consistent with the kind of gun-rights activism that produced the “stand your ground” law in Florida and similar legislation in more than 30 states. In this line of thinking, unsuspecting gun owners might be compelled at any time to use violence to save their own lives or someone else’s, and the real victims of such confrontations are the shooters who are hauled into court to answer for their actions. Zimmerman’s decision to sue Trayvon Martin’s family is the action of one former defendant in a high-profile criminal case, but it occurs in a broader political and legal context.

Earlier this year, I published research on the pioneering 2005 Florida “stand your ground” law made infamous by Zimmerman’s case. I focused in particular on the reasons given at the time for the law’s introduction, design, and passage. Proponents specifically emphasized the expense and inconvenience imposed upon gun owners who are forced to explain their actions in court. They framed criminal prosecution as a cumbersome ordeal that carries an unfair financial burden. Legislators lamented the possibility that a person acting in self-defense could be charged with a crime and therefore need to hire a lawyer, afford court fees, miss work, and undergo a lengthy trial. For example, when describing the case of a man who fatally shot an alleged burglar and faced the possibility of criminal charges and attorney fees, one Republican legislator said, “He’s going to sit there and have to hire a lawyer for $20,000 to defend what he had done?” Lamenting the legal expenses that the shooter and his wife could have incurred, the legislator continued, “why should those people have to pay for their defense when their actions were defensible?”

In the push for “stand your ground” in Tallahassee, racial code language abounded. “Violent criminals” in the “bad part of town” figured prominently in the deliberations that produced the legislation, while “drug dealers,” “gangs,” and “cop killers” were to be exempted from the new law’s protections.

National media outlets, which tend to cover only the most controversial “stand your ground” cases, might give the misimpression that the law is only rarely invoked. In fact, it often is—especially, as some data show, in cases of interracial violence in rural and suburban areas. Other researchers have established that juries are more likely to acquit defendants who cite the “stand your ground” law if the shooting victim is black.

Precisely because of incidents like the killing of Trayvon Martin, Black Lives Matter activists and other racial-justice advocates have sought to draw attention to deaths at the hands of police officers and armed citizens. Meanwhile, in one state capital after the next, gun-rights advocates and lawmakers sympathetic to their point of view have been reshaping legal norms around a much different conception of loss—in which the person who commits a harm instead claims to have suffered one.