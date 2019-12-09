The plaintiffs are very annoyed at being asked to take “yes” for an answer. The city was supposed to lose the case; now, Clement argued, its new regulations “are premised on a view of the Second Amendment as a home-bound right, with any ability to venture beyond the curtilage with a firearm, even locked and unloaded, a matter of government grace.” In an amicus brief, the Cato Institute was even more truculent: “This Court should not reward, in any way, Gotham’s bad faith attempt to keep the law unclear at the expense of the people.”

In other words, we all know we have five votes, can we get this done, please?

Let’s get this done might also be the theme of the two other agenda cases this Term. In the first, Espinoza v. Montana, religious groups are in effect asking the Court to order the state of Montana to create a tuition-voucher program that will benefit religious schools; in the second, June Medical Associates v. Gee, the state of Louisiana suggests that the new majority just junk all existing precedent on the right to choose abortion.

The story of Espinoza begins in 2015, when the Montana state legislature created a program by which taxpayers would receive tax credits for donations to organizations that provide scholarships to students attending private schools. The statute made no mention of religious schools one way or the other—but it did instruct the state Department of Education to issue regulations that complied with the Montana constitution’s ban on “any direct or indirect appropriation or payment from any public fund or monies” to schools “controlled in whole or in part by any church, sect, or denomination.” State officials then issued regulations barring schools “owned or controlled in whole or in part by any church, religious sect, or denomination” from receiving donated funds.

Religious parents went to state court to challenge the regulations. They argued that the state constitution’s prohibition violates the federal Constitution’s First Amendment guarantee of “the free exercise” of religion. The state supreme court then held that, because it did not bar funds from flowing to religious schools, the statute violated the state constitution. As a result, the court held, the entire program was void under state law. Neither secular nor religious schools would get the funds.

Outraged, the religious groups sought and got review by the Supreme Court. The question they presented is, “Does it violate the Religion Clauses or Equal Protection Clause of the United States Constitution to invalidate a generally available and religiously neutral student-aid program simply because the program affords students the choice of attending religious schools?”

It’s an odd argument. If the court had decided that the program could benefit non-religious schools but not religious schools, there would have been a live federal constitutional issue. But there is no program. Thus, the plaintiffs want the Supreme Court to reach down and tell a state’s highest court that it may not “invalidate” a program to avoid conflict with the state and federal constitutions. What does “invalidate,” in this context, even mean? What if the Montana legislature had considered the program, then voted it down because members thought it violated the state constitution? What if the legislature has passed the program—and the governor then vetoed it, citing the state’s constitution? Could the Supreme Court order lawmakers to adopt it, or the governor to sign it?