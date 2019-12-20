Indeed, at the very moment that the former ambassador to Ukraine was testifying before the House Intelligence Committee last month, Roger Stone was convicted of lying to the same committee under oath in 2017. At the trial, his defense lawyer argued that the question boiled down to whether Stone’s lies to the committee about his contacts with WikiLeaks on behalf of the Trump campaign made any difference. “So what?” he asked the jurors in summation. And they answered, convicting Stone on all seven counts of the indictment. One of the Stone jurors recently published a defense of the verdict, writing: “At a time when so much of our public discourse is based on deception or just lies, it is more important than ever that we still have places where the truth can be presented, examined, and discerned.”

This is the same assertion judges and prosecutors have made time and again when describing the harm of perjury. The Supreme Court has called it a “pollution,” an “egregious offense,” and an “obvious and flagrant affront to the basic concepts of judicial proceedings.” In the rapper Lil’ Kim’s 2005 trial involving perjury about a shooting she witnessed, the judge admonished her: “You tried to charm and fake [the jurors] out. They saw you lie to them. I saw you lie. It was an insult to the court and to the system.” Special Counsel Patrick Fitzgerald made similar comments after Scooter Libby’s 2007 conviction for lying to a grand jury about the unauthorized disclosure of classified information (for which he recently received a presidential pardon). “We cannot tolerate perjury,” he said. “The truth is what drives our judicial system. If people don’t come forward and tell the truth, we have no hope of making the judicial system work.”

Perjury sanctions not only preserve the integrity of sworn testimony but also affect the behavior of people who encounter the justice system. Consider how questioning under oath tends to quiet even the loudest conspiracy theorists. Infowars founder Alex Jones, who faces several lawsuits by families whose children were killed in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012, withered during a detailed, methodical deposition about the sources of his claims that the murders were all a hoax. At one point, Jones was reduced to arguing: “We have a right in this country to question things!” The lawyer countered that he was not asking about what Jones had a “right to do,” just about “what he did.” Truthful testimony does not turn on what people “believe” or “think,” but rather requires precision about how they acted, what they saw and said, and whether they are reporting these things forthrightly.

Robert Black: Even impeachment has to follow the rules

When the law compels sworn testimony, that mechanism of accountability protects the public. Absent an applicable privilege, according to a centuries-old maxim, the public has a right to “every man’s evidence.” And evidence is more valuable now than ever. Given not only the degradation of truth in politics but also the disregard for science and even the corrosion of language, the current crisis of empiricism is a popular book and magazine topic. American historians write of the “madness” of the declining allegiance to democratic norms, and it is commonplace to invoke Orwell. And the steadfast civil servants who stepped forward to testify in recent weeks appear heroic for “simply relating the facts” and thereby speaking “truth to nonsense.”