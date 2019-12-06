Take, for an example, colonial election laws banning “treating”—the practice, common at the time, of candidates handing out food, alcohol, and other gifts near polling places on voting days.

Though treating was superficially neutral—men could accept the gifts and still vote for whomever they preferred—it was nevertheless an effective form of gaining electoral advantage because of how voting then worked. Voters gathered in regional capitals to cast their ballots, which was frequently done viva voce—vocally announcing their choices in front of not only the poll workers, but the local sheriff and the candidates for office.

In this setting, candidates could exercise substantial leverage over elections without any overt exchanges or intimidation. They simply “treated” anyone approaching the polls to victuals and then stood by with a wink and an expectant smile.

Many colonial legislatures nonetheless recognized the danger that treating posed to the democratic process. Election-related bribery thwarts the very process by which voters can normally check corruption: voting the bums out.

The origins of Maryland’s anti-treating statute illustrate how seriously the founding generation took this problem. After several particularly flagrant incidents of treating, in 1768 the state’s assembly passed—unanimously—a bill banning the practice.

The law’s language is striking; it prohibits giving not only “money, meat, drink, entertainment, or provision,” but also any “promise, agreement, obligation, or engagement.” The “greatness or smallness” of the offering didn’t matter, nor whether it was “directly or indirectly” given, so long as it was done “in order to be elected.”

The penalty for treating was unequivocal: The legislature would void the election—the functional equivalent of impeachment—of anyone found guilty.

Early American bans on treating demonstrate the robust founding-era precautions against bribery in an election context. Contrary to the typical modern conception of bribery, treating transferred gifts from officials to outside actors, rather than the other way around. Also, treating involved no quid pro quo. Candidates provided gifts, but never explicitly required anything from beneficiaries. The gift’s Election Day context, plus the wink and smile, was more than enough to convey the intended message.

Despite these appearances, treating was still considered an impeachable form of bribery. And for the guilty, penalties were not limited to removal from office. In New York, election inspectors were authorized to arrest and imprison anyone using even “indirect” corrupt means to influence an election.

Frank O. Bowman III: The common misconception about ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’

The Framers of the Constitution were intimately familiar with anti-treating laws. In 1777, James Madison ran for the Virginia House of Delegates. He refrained from any form of treating, because it was not only illegal, but in his view also a “corrupting influence” and “inconsistent with the purity of moral and of republican principles.”