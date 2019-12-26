On the surface, Mel Boozer might seem to have little in common with Pete Buttigieg, Rhodes Scholar, McKinsey consultant, veteran, son of college professors, and mayor of South Bend, Indiana. But the first openly gay presidential candidate to mount a serious campaign for the presidency follows in the footsteps of Boozer, the first openly gay person to be nominated for a major-party presidential ticket.

On August 14, 1980, Boozer rose before the delegates of the Democratic National Convention in New York City. His name had been entered into nomination for the vice presidency not to challenge the incumbent, Walter Mondale, but as a means of drawing visibility to the emergent gay-rights cause. Although Boozer and the 77 men and women of the gay and lesbian caucus who canvassed Madison Square Garden that week ultimately obtained the necessary signatures to place him on the ballot, the reaction to their effort from fellow Democrats was not wholly positive. “Why don’t you just shut up,” one delegate told Boozer. “You wouldn’t get fired from your jobs if you just shut up.”

Convention organizers scheduled Boozer’s speaking slot around dinner, when the hall was about two-thirds empty and the television cameras were turned off. But Boozer’s powerful plea on behalf of the “20 million lesbian and gay Americans whose lives are blighted by a veil of ignorance and misunderstanding” is well worth reading today, particularly in light of Buttigieg’s efforts to connect with African American voters, recently described by The Washington Post as “clumsy, at best.” Speaking of the Democratic Party’s role in leading “the battle for civil rights for black Americans,” Boozer asked,

Would you ask me how I'd dare to compare the civil-rights struggle with the struggle for lesbian and gay rights? I can compare, and I do compare them. I know what it means to be called a nigger. I know what it means to be called a faggot. And I can sum up the difference in one word: none. Bigotry is bigotry. I have been booed before. Discrimination is discrimination. It hurts just as much. It dishonors our way of life just as much, and it betrays a common lack of understanding, fairness, and compassion.

Boozer’s speech was electrifying. His use of two slurs, one right after the other, alliterated by hard, double gs, shocked the audience, forcing it to confront what it feels like to be the target of bigotry. These epithets have different etymologies, histories, and applications, and the baggage the former carries is, in fact, heavier than that of the latter. But they are both intended to hurt their recipients.

At a presidential debate last month, Buttigieg was asked how he could connect with African Americans, and his answer evoked the point Boozer made in that long-ago speech. “While I do not have the experience of ever having been discriminated against because of the color of my skin, I do have the experience of sometimes feeling like a stranger in my own country, turning on the news and seeing my own rights come up for debate, and seeing my rights expanded by a coalition of people like me and people not at all like me.”