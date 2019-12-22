But beginning with August 22, Madison’s notes present a significant problem. Madison served on multiple committees in late August, and also became sick. Whatever rough notes he took during the proceedings after that date were not written up during the summer of 1787.

Instead, the section of Madison’s notes from August 22 to the end of the convention was likely written two years later, in the winter and spring of 1789–90, when Madison knew that Thomas Jefferson finally would return to the United States from France. Madison had told Jefferson that he planned to share his notes: “As soon as I am at liberty I will endeavor to make amends for my silence, and if I ever have the pleasure of seeing you shall be able to give you pretty full gratification. I have taken lengthy notes of every thing that has yet passed, and mean to go on with the drudgery, if no indisposition obliges me to discontinue it.” The most visible difference between the original sections and these later ones is that in the original sections, Madison did not write his own name out. He wrote, instead, “M.” Later, when finishing the manuscript for Jefferson, Madison consistently wrote his name as “Madison.”

Completing the notes in 1789–90 allowed Madison to integrate verbatim sections of the official convention journal with his rough notes. At the end of the convention, George Washington was put in charge of the journal, the only official record of the proceedings. At some point, likely the fall of 1789, Madison made a personal copy. Why and how Washington lent him the original manuscript to copy is unknown, because Washington’s diary for that time period is missing. In the May-to-mid-August sections of his notes, Madison occasionally added information from the journal to correct and clarify his own account of the procedures. These changes are obvious. But in the post–August 22 section, the journal material is wholly integrated, and Madison’s discussion of procedures tracks the journal’s precisely.

How much distance was there between the discussions of 1787 and Madison’s efforts to recall it two years later? By the winter of 1789, Madison had heard endless debates over the meaning of the Constitution, including within the First Congress itself, and had led the effort to have amendments added. These debates—and his views on them—could not have been erased from his mind as he went back to finalize his notes from August 22 on. In fact, when he asked his friend Edmund Randolph to rewrite Randolph’s opening speech so Madison could include it, Randolph declined, explaining that he would “mingle inadvertently much of what I have heard since, without being able to separate it from what occurred then.”

But even in this post–August 22 section, one sheet stands out as highly peculiar—the sheet with the September 8 colloquy. When Madison wrote his notes, he folded large sheets in half and wrote on the four resulting pages. On this sheet, Madison’s writing does not extend across the four sides. The final words trail off in the middle of page four: “Mr Madison, objected to a trial of the President by the Senate …” The partial sentence was completed on the next sheet: “Senate especially as he was to be impeached by the other branch of the Legislature, and for any act which might be called a misdemeanor.” Clearly, Madison wrote the September 8 sheet to fit between two other sheets. One can see how he wrote “Senate” at the far left of the page, only to realize that the next sheet began with “Senate,” and so he crossed it out and rewrote “Senate” as a carry-word on the right side.