The rise in rigid partisanship has not been unique to the Congress. For example, the Electoral College, once thought to be a filter that allowed electors to make wise choices about who should become president, has largely failed in that mission as it fell under the control of the increasingly dominant political parties. Since the early 20th century, presidents have moved in precisely the direction that Madison and the other Framers had hoped to avoid: They bypass Congress and the media to make emotional appeals directly to the American people. Once in office, presidents, at least since Theodore Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson, have insisted that their authority derives directly from the people. Theodore Roosevelt referred to his office as “a bully pulpit,” by which he meant a unique platform for advocating for his agenda directly to the American people. He further argued that the president functioned uniquely as a “steward” doing whatever he could for the American people and limited only by his popular support rather than any of the textual constraints set forth in Article II of the Constitution.

Sanford Levinson: The Constitution is the crisis

Both the constitutional structure and the increasingly sharp partisan divide among the members of Congress and the American electorate have helped to make the presidency ever more powerful. Though the Framers largely expected the executive and legislative branches to be on equal footing in the lawmaking process (or, at least, in the three areas in which the Senate has unilateral judgment), it has not worked out that way. Over time, the president, not Congress, has gained the upper hand. If for whatever reason Congress is unable to legislate on a matter, its inactivity leaves a void that a president can, and frequently does, move quickly to fill, achieving by executive fiat what he is unable to accomplish by legislation. Once the president has made his move by issuing an executive order or vetoing a bill, then Congress is highly unlikely to override what he has done. Although President Barack Obama vetoed congressional enactments twenty times, Congress overrode only one of those vetoes. Thus, even if Congress can act first on a matter, there is no guarantee that the will of Congress, as opposed to that of the president, will prevail.

The expanded power of political parties over the choices and activities of the leaders of the three branches has coincided with the erosion of other safeguards that Madison and other Framers had designed to create some distance between national leaders and popular majorities. One of the most important of these mechanisms is separation of powers. In “Federalist No. 47,” Madison contended that the accumulation of legislative, executive, and judicial powers in the hands of one body or person would be “the very definition of tyranny.” In “Federalist No. 51,” he explained that “ambition must be made to counteract ambition” by “giving to those who administer each department, the necessary constitutional means, and personal motives, to resist encroachments from the others.”