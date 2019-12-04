Commentators have often compared Harris to Barack Obama, another African-American senator who ran for president. But the two took very different paths to the national stage. Obama spent eight years in the Illinois State Senate, which offered him experience on a range of issues. Harris, by contrast, served as San Francisco’s district attorney and California’s attorney general. Before entering the Senate less than three years ago, she had focused overwhelmingly on criminal justice.

Conor Friedersdorf: When Kamala Was a Top Cop

The narrowness of Harris’ professional background became painfully apparent when she struggled to articulate a coherent position on health care. But even more costly was her inability to lean into the one subject on which she did have a deep experience: fighting crime. She didn’t lean into it because doing so risked enraging progressives. Four days before Harris announced her campaign, a New York Times op-ed declared that, rather than being the kind of “progressive prosecutor” that progressives admire, she “was often on the wrong side of history when she served as California’s attorney general.” Three days before she announced, a CNN headline declared, “Kamala Harris takes hits on her criminal justice record.” The day she announced, Vox observed noted that, “Kamala Harris has been criticized for her criminal justice record. She’s just begun to offer a response.” A week later, CNN’s Jake Tapper challenged her to explain why she “opposed legislation that would have required your office to investigate fatal shootings involving police officers.” Three days after that, The Intercept asked: “Kamala Harris Wants to Be President. But What About Her Right-Wing past?”

The onslaught left the Harris campaign divided and defensive on what should have been its signature issue. As Jonathan Martin, Astead Herndon and Alexander Burns recently reported in The New York Times, Kamala Harris’ sister and top adviser, Maya Harris, spent the spring “at war” with Harris’ political consultants “over whether the senator should embrace or downplay her record as a prosecutor.” According to aides, Kamala Harris herself “was knocked off kilter by criticism from progressives and spent months torn between embracing her prosecutor record and acknowledging some faults.” In April, she apologized for anti-truancy policies that she once championed.

Journalists chronicled Harris’ struggle to balance her tough-on-crime record with progressive demands. And as Harris fell in the polls, they speculated that she was losing liberal voters to Elizabeth Warren, who appeared more ideologically pure. What they didn’t do nearly enough was ask whether Harris, as a black woman, could have adopted non-punitive crime policies 10 or 15 years ago and become a city district attorney and state attorney general in the first place.