In these cases the House might employ some other method to express its disapproval of the president’s actions, perhaps a resolution of censure explaining both why those actions could have warranted impeachment and the House’s reasons for deciding against that course.

Finally, may the Senate acquit against the evidence? The answer here is no, but that does not tell the whole story. The practical considerations that may properly play a role in the House's decision should not factor into the Senate's verdict. Consider the same hypothetical as in the previous scenario. If the House did impeach this traitorous president with just a few days left in their term, I do not think the Senate could properly refuse to hold a trial on the basis that it was unnecessary. Nor, of course, would senators be justified in voting to acquit, if the trial could be completed before the president left office. (There is some reason to think that even former officials may be impeached, in which case the trial would not necessarily have to end upon the end of the impeached president’s term.) If the House is the prosecutor and the grand jury, the Senate is both the judge and the petit jury, neither of which typically exercises the same unbridled discretion as a prosecutor. Once the House has determined to bring a case, the Senate’s role is simply to try that case.

Now, trial juries do have what is known as the power of “jury nullification.” Once a jury has acquitted, no judge can overturn that verdict. And throughout our history, there have been many examples—some heroic, some decidedly not—of juries using this power to frustrate prosecutions they viewed as unjust, even if the evidence suggested that the defendant was guilty of the offense charged. If the Senate is a jury, why should it not exercise this same power?

The answer is that the Senate has no need of the power to nullify, because it is already empowered to render its own judgment as to whether the president’s conduct warrants removal. The Senate is not bound by the House’s judgment in this regard—it is judge as well as jury, as Senator Tom Harkin insisted during President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial. To be sure, there may be cases in which the Senate could not reasonably acquit, such as the earlier treason-and--bribery hypothetical. These can be thought of as “mandatory” impeachments: If the Senate believes, as a factual matter, that the president has committed certain offenses, it has no discretion, and must convict.

But there is also a wide range of what could be termed “discretionary” impeachments. In this zone, even after being convinced of the facts charged by the House, the Senate must make a decision about whether those facts rise to the level of an impeachable offense. Suppose the president has obstructed justice as to some relatively minor matter—say, by helping a personal friend escape prosecution for a white-collar crime in which the president was not involved. It is hard to say that the House would be wrong to deem this impeachable, as a violation of the president’s duty to “take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.” But it is equally hard to say that the Senate would be wrong to conclude that this was just not a big enough deal to constitute a high crime.