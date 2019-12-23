Indeed, amid the goofy partisan brawling, a solid majority of members voted to make the president answer for his abuses of the constitutional order. Many of those members did so unwillingly—having resisted the impeachment process long after it became justified as a matter of fact, law, and constitutional necessity. They did so, in certain instances at least, at some peril to their longevity in the body to which they had been only recently elected. They did so knowing they were acting fruitlessly in all practical senses, since there is no prospect whatsoever that the Senate will vote to remove Trump. They did so despite the gnawing worry that they risked energizing the president’s political base, the certainty that they would remove key presidential candidates from the field and force them to sit in a Senate trial during the month before primary voters start going to the polls, and the warnings of political consultants that the party’s 2020 prospects would be improved by talking about health care instead. While the atmosphere of the day was frivolous, the proceedings were possible only because of a collective act of political courage.

Read: Robert Mueller and the tyranny of ‘optics’

It might be tempting to chalk up the absurdity of the impeachment vote to the more general absurdity of this presidency. But this isn’t the first time that fateful questions at issue in impeachments have been surrounded by picayune nonsense. Indeed, momentous historical and constitutional events, like everything else, are built out of the pettinesses of daily life.

In retrospect, Bill Clinton’s impeachment poses a genuinely interesting and important question: What is the lower boundary of the impeachable offense? Is presidential perjury and obstruction of justice forgivable if its subject is “just sex,” as many put it at the time, or does the offense to the judiciary system and the president’s obligations under his oath of office and his constitutional requirement to “take care” that the laws are faithfully executed permit, or even necessitate, impeachment irrespective of the nonofficial nature of the misconduct underlying the lies? Viewed in light of the broader American reckoning about sexual misconduct that has taken place over the past few years, the conduct underlying Clinton’s impeachment—though not the allegations on which Congress impeached him—also raises questions about the nature of presidential power itself, and the extent to which an affair between a president and an intern can be understood apart from that power.

With such important questions in mind, it’s easy to forget what people were actually arguing about in real time during the Clinton impeachment—matters that now seem like little more than minutiae. Did Ken Starr, the independent counsel who investigated Clinton, seek to entrap the president? Can a lame-duck Congress impeach a president? Should a Senate trial hear from witnesses? Once upon a time, the country cared deeply about these matters—and today it seems to care again about the last one.