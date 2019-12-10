The Times couldn’t offer any hard numbers, because, wrote the Times, “the Times does not disclose the methodology behind its best-seller lists,” even to itself.

It’s a trivial point, in any case. No one should doubt that Donald Trump Jr. has the celebrity mojo to move a hell of a lot of units. Indeed, his enormous popularity with a relatively large segment of the electorate is the best argument for looking into his book. As the first son of the most consequential president in a generation, heir in a few years (at most) to whatever political movement his father can leave behind, Don Jr. will likely be with us for quite a while. The book should be more interesting than it is.

Still, Triggered is a small window into the tastes of the Trump family’s most ardent admirers. Don Jr. is as alienated from mainstream liberal society as they are, despite having been born with advantages far beyond the dreams of the average Trump voter in the heartland. The advantages themselves, in his account, serve not as a barrier to understanding the lives of ordinary Americans but as the basis for commiseration, allowing him to relish the same self-pity and sense of grievance that are everywhere indispensable to today’s politics, right and left.

“Being a rich kid from New York,” he recalls of his prep-school days, “got me my ass kicked more than usual.” His very fame can be turned against him. “Even if I tweet something that’s relatively benign—say, a Merry Christmas message, the Twitter mob will find a way to attack me for it.” And of course there is the combustible mix of sex, skin color, wealth, and parentage that severely limits his range of permissible activity: “As the son of a rich white guy living in 2019,” he writes on page two, “I’m essentially not allowed to have an opinion anymore, let alone express that opinion in public.” The point is so nice, he makes it twice, returning to it on page 193: “As the son of a rich white man I know I’m not allowed to have an opinion, much less voice it these days.”

This is an exaggeration, of course—it comes to us in a book that is wall-to-wall opinions—but it’s an exaggeration of a special, Trumpian kind. Just as people often say “literally” when they’re speaking figuratively (“I literally inhaled that Baconator Double in, like, two seconds”), a Trumpian exaggeration is meant to get you to the truth by insinuation, without having to argue for it. The idea that Don Jr. is prevented from publicly expressing opinions is so obviously, transparently false that it has the perverse effect of making you wonder whether it’s an exaggeration of something that’s otherwise true. It isn’t, but fans of the Trumps surely take it this way. The untruth of the exaggeration, in other words, testifies to the underlying truth of what’s being exaggerated. The lie verifies.