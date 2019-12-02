Even if some House subpoenas end up stuck in litigation for months, the chamber can move forward with impeachment anyway. The result, in short, will be no worse than the status quo—in which House members are being denied documents and testimony that the American public should rightly have.

The Constitution sets up three branches of government—legislative, executive, and judicial—and subjects each to various checks by the other two. In practice, though, the Department of Justice’s internal guidance prohibiting federal prosecutors from indicting a sitting president means that the criminal-justice system will be of no help in addressing any misdeeds by Trump. (Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s futile report, which detailed the Trump campaign’s acceptance of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and Trump’s subsequent efforts to obstruct justice, is a case study in how laws are meaningless without the prospect of meaningful enforcement.)

It’s thus up to Congress to ensure that presidents are accountable to the rule of law. If Congress is unable to perform that role for lack of access to critical facts, then the presidency will become singularly all-powerful. Conservative lawyers and jurists who promote the concept of “originalism”—whereby laws’ meaning derives from the plain text as illuminated by contemporaneous understandings of the drafters—should be the first to reject this paradigm shift. At the time of the Constitution’s ratification in 1788, there was no question that the framers wanted no more kings, and nothing in the plain text of the Constitution exempts the president from congressional scrutiny.

Which brings us back to Jackson’s decision ordering McGahn—now a private citizen—to comply with Congress’s subpoena for testimony. As the judge noted, the question McGahn raised had already been answered in no uncertain terms by Judge John D. Bates in a 2008 decision ordering President George W. Bush’s chief of staff and legal counsel to comply with congressional subpoenas for testimony about the firings of a slew of U.S. attorneys. Bates was no stranger to separation-of-powers issues, having served as a deputy independent counsel in the Whitewater investigation of President Bill Clinton.

As Bates noted (and Jackson reiterated this week), there is no such thing under the law as absolute testimonial immunity for presidents—let alone for people who once worked with presidents. Bill Clinton was ordered to show up for a civil deposition while he was president, and the Supreme Court rejected Richard Nixon’s bid to quash a criminal subpoena for audio tapes of conversations in the Oval Office—among the most intimate and sensitive matters that any president could conceivably seek to protect. If presidential confidentiality must at times yield to broader public interests in transparency and accountability, then surely private citizens who once worked in the White House can’t categorically snub congressional subpoenas for information bearing on executive branch oversight. Indeed, Nixon’s respect for the Supreme Court’s decision ended his presidency.