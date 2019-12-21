Is it like The Bay? Or Macy’s? I asked the people who recommended it.

It’s like Nordstrom, I was told. Or Saks.

I gulped and considered my other options. Ordering a dress online would mean guessing at sizes and hoping for the best when I got back home to Toronto. I had already RSVP’d to the party. Given my other obligations in Amsterdam, I had just shy of 90 minutes to make a decision about an unplanned expenditure on clothing that I would wear among professionally beautiful people. I was living a stress dream.

Read: How online shopping makes suckers of us all

And so I marched into the department store to try on dresses. Like a growing number of global consumers, I couldn’t remember the last time I’d done so—I even bought my wedding dress online. De Bijenkorf was quiet. Blissfully so. After the double onslaught of rain and the crowds lining Amsterdam’s streets, it was as if I were entering a cathedral, albeit one consecrated to a retro kind of consumerism. Like all the best cathedrals, it even had its own fragrance. The ladies’ department (my status as a “lady” being a question for another time) was curated by someone with an actual design sensibility, rather than an algorithm trained to offer me Instagram’s fake news in fashion form. A limited selection of items makes for fast shopping. Instead of sifting through an infinite number of items online, I quickly spotted, tried on, and purchased a dress—in International Klein Blue—that I’ve worn multiple times since. My companions and I even had time for drinks in the upstairs bar afterward. Was this the experience I’d been missing out on for years?

To study the decline of department-store retail is to study the erosion of the middle class. Department stores emerged in tandem with the bourgeoisie in the late 18th century, as the Industrial Revolution and the spread of electric light allowed rapid fabrication and longer work hours to spread the wealth once established only through landowning and slaveholding. Department stores provided one-stop shopping for consumers who had time and money to spend—just not too much of either.

But stagnant wages mean stagnant spending. The retail landscape has polarized along with the rest of the economy: Walmart on one side, Bloomingdale’s on the other. Even opulence is no guarantee of survival. New York’s venerable Barneys has gone bust; its iconic Madison Avenue store will now become a “pop-up retail experience.” We’re not far from Meow Wolf and Punchdrunk reviving the department store as a performance-art space with the occasional touchless transaction sprinkled in.

This is not to discount (pun intended) the failure of department stores to embrace a changing customer and a changing society. The department store has always relied on one customer segment in particular: women with enough time and money to shop on weekdays. There was also a stubborn refusal to desegregate, with department stores being frequent sites of protest during the 20th-century civil-rights movement. White flight and the ensuing suburban sprawl meant a variety of branch stores that hollowed out downtown department-store flagships. The legacy of division lingers: In 2014, Barneys settled a racial-profiling complaint to the tune of $525,000. And despite the relative ease of online shopping, in-store shopping is still a design disaster for people with disabilities. Department stores are experts at categorization, and your comfort in their space depends on whether they consciously make room for your category.