I understand why.

Stuttering is a terribly indiscriminate affliction. Some of our most accomplished politicians, actors, and athletes are stutterers. As a society, we expect these people who live in the limelight—many of whom talk to large audiences as part of their livelihood—to speak clearly and effortlessly, even infallibly. And when they don’t, some listeners are ruthless in their judgment.

More than 3 million Americans stutter, yet people who have the condition are still subject to teasing and mimicry. A young person who stutters is perceived as shy or slow. An adult who stutters is thought to be psychologically challenged. An older person who stutters is written off as forgetful or even senile. When a presidential candidate stutters on live television, he’s treated as if something is deeply wrong with him.

I declared my own bid for elected office in 2009. Even back then I knew of Biden’s stutter. He had inspired me through his book and speeches, and I thought that if he could achieve prominence nationally, I could do the same in my state. It was during the campaign that I first identified publicly as a stutterer. During one of 14 debates—a televised debate, no less—in a hotly contested Democratic primary for New York attorney general, the moderator asked us to identify something about ourselves that might surprise the audience. My answer was that I stuttered. People who knew me could tell that I stuttered, but I had never talked about it publicly before I got that question. And my stuttering was never as much of a challenge as it was during the seemingly endless calendar of campaign speeches and debates.

I hadn’t anticipated the moderator’s question, and I’m not sure what prompted me to answer it as I did. Not only did I find it difficult to talk about anything so personal, but, for reasons I cannot entirely explain, talking openly about stuttering often makes me, well, stutter.

I explained at the debate that stuttering was a profound challenge in my life, and it remains so today. And since that moment, I can’t express the level of heartfelt support and encouragement I have received from many people, including my wife, my colleagues at work, and even political opponents at the time.

And yet why did sharing this intrinsic part of myself take me so long?

After all, I have fantastic parents who never hinted that stuttering would hold me back or define me. I have been fortunate to have access to therapy to help manage my stutter. One therapist told me that I needed to stop hiding it, and that I needed to stutter more. And that’s exactly what I did. For years, I carried a counter in my pocket, like the kind used to tally people going into a stadium, and tried to voluntarily stutter 1,000 times a day. It was exhausting, but it forced me to not only shed the avoidance techniques stutterers often use—which actually make speaking fluently harder—but also move past the shame and embarrassment that so many adult stutterers feel.