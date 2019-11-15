Warren’s career has heretofore shown that she has the intensity and drive of a type common among people who have reached the pinnacle of their profession. That is not enough to advance in presidential politics. Witness the candidacy of John Hickenlooper of Colorado, a much-admired governor whose personality was so thoroughly decent and well balanced that he won the endorsement of the philosopher and law professor Martha Nussbaum, and perhaps seven other citizens nationwide, before suspending his campaign.

But I may have misjudged Warren. Warren is, as Barack Obama once insisted, “a politician like everybody else,” just as power-mad and capable of dishonesty and triangulation as her more obviously impure rivals. What began as a campaign that felt technocratic in spirit, with the best-developed and best-articulated policy positions of any candidate, seems to be pivoting toward a useful savagery. The strategic vilification of individual billionaires has been a masterstroke, an opportunity seized with unprincipled abandon. When the Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg (net worth: $72 billion) vowed to fight Warren’s plan to break up his company, she responded adroitly with false political ads claiming that Zuckerberg supports Donald Trump. This is the trollish spirit of someone who knows a heel when she sees one, and knows not to engage him on substance but to smack him down with a folding chair, to the delight of the crowd.

Then there is Bill Gates (net worth: $107 billion), who dared to state publicly that he would reconsider—not necessarily curtail—his charitable plans if Warren’s wealth tax skimmed away a large portion of his fortune. He first said he would gladly double his tax burden. “But, you know, when you say I should pay $100 billion, okay, then I’m starting to do a little math about what I have left over,” he said. (“Sorry,” he added, “I’m just kidding.”) The backlash, some of it crassly misleading, was predictable from those of us with checking balances below $7 billion. Warren rapidly picked up the pitchfork and went after Gates and other billionaires.

Let me admit some affection for Gates: His goal of eradicating infectious diseases in the developing world strikes me as the best possible philanthropic use of an imperial treasury, and I trust him when he says he intends to give away nearly everything he owns. (I believe this in part because many very rich people conclude that the only way to keep their money from screwing up the lives of their children is to give away most of it.) And he’s right (with caveats) about the $100 billion tax bill he’d get under the Warren plan. Hillary Clinton raised similar concerns, calling the wealth taxes of Warren and Bernie Sanders “incredibly disruptive.” One reason they are disruptive is that billionaires will use all legal means to restructure their wealth, in ways advantageous to them but not to the IRS or to society as a whole.