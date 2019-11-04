Others abided by Cohen’s advice and did not yield. Yovanovitch, Bill Taylor, Fiona Hill, Alexander Vindman, Tim Morrison, and Bolton all registered their concerns about Trump’s politicization of Ukraine policy while serving. The first five have testified to that effect. Bolton has yet to do so. Bolton is particularly interesting. I, and others, have criticized him on the substance of his foreign policy views but based on what we know, he behaved with honor when confronted with an abuse of power—a stark contrast to Pompeo. None of these people wanted to undermine the president and none would have if their disagreements had been confined to policy. It must particularly gall Republicans like Bolton and Morrison to aid a Democratic led impeachment process. The non-partisan bureaucrats find themselves unwillingly thrust into the public eye. But democracy is built on such slivers of courage. And then there is the whistleblower, who went one step further and actually reported the wrongdoing when he or she became aware of it.

Trump faces his moment of reckoning in the impeachment process and the trial that is likely to follow. However, with partisanship the dominant force in Washington DC, he is likely to be acquitted by the Senate. This raises the question of what Trump’s foreign policy will look like next year? What would a second term look like should he win reelection?

We know he is becoming more paranoid and distrustful of those who will not do his bidding. He called Taylor and Vindman “Never Trumpers” even though there is no evidence to that effect, and then called Never Trumpers in general “human scum,” a charge his press secretary Stephanie Grisham defended. Some Republicans hoped that over time Trump would relax his ban on those who signed Never Trump letters during the campaign, particularly for those signatories who recanted after he won the election. This now seems very unlikely. The ban will stay in effect and seems to be widening to anyone who has ever uttered or endorsed a critical word of the president.

The National Security Council is being downsized—ostensibly to improve efficiency but more likely because Trump distrusts the bureaucracy. Some of the jobs are being filled by relatively junior personnel with no background in the region they are responsible for. One former official who spoke under condition of anonymity in exchange for candor expressed deep concern that the foreign policy capacity of the U.S. government is being hollowed out from where it was a year ago—a time when alarm bells were already ringing about unfilled positions.

If Trump is reelected, he is unlikely to turn over a new leaf. He will feel completely vindicated and more confident in the superiority of his own judgment on foreign policy. The tumultuous events of the past month will become the norm, as crises grow in frequency and scale. As Senate Republicans serve as jurors in a trial to remove Trump from office they will no doubt worry about splitting their party and losing the 2020 election. They should also worry about the consequences of winning. They can no longer take comfort in the expectation that Trump will be constrained by good advisers or that he will normalize over time. The American-led international order could survive four years of Trump if we’re lucky. On this trajectory, it cannot survive eight.